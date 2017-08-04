Yearlong plans in the MSU A summary of what your representatives plan to do this year

On July 16, the Board of Directors and the Student Representative Assembly met as part of their regular schedule In this particular meeting, each member of the Board of Directors, consisting of the president and the vice-presidents of the McMaster Students Union, and representatives from each of the major faculties discussed their yearlong plans moving forward into the academic year.

Each of these plans includes a description, benefits, difficulties, long-term implications, the process and the partners needed to accomplish each goal. There is also a rough timeline included for each based on what each person or caucus would like to achieve in each term.

For Chukky Ibe, the MSU president, the emphasis on Wi-Fi from his campaign has become one piece of larger objectives such as a planned tech week and “Optimizing Student Technology.” The plan notes that they are working with University Tech Services on a campus-wide audit to identify spaces that could benefit from internet expansion.

Many of the other goals are things that have been fairly consistent efforts through the last number of years. Opening up the MSU and increasing communication, accessibility on campus, reducing campus waste and affordable textbooks are all part of this. Some objectives such as “Good Food Delivery,” and “Graduate Transition” have not been as common in previous years.

It is also worth noting that his plan does not include the “Master Summary” that the vice-presidents include in their plans with a month-by-month breakdown and checklist. His open letter, “Trust Your Dopeness,” takes the place of a foreword note.

Preethi Anbalagan, vice-president (Administration), has already focused on training and transitioning part-time managers and the associate vice-presidents, and has a plan tailored to Welcome Week programming and support moving forward.

Ryan Deshpande, vice-president (Education), mentions the advocacy still needed on topics such as the McMaster’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Response policy approved in January, and continued efforts towards topics like health, academic success and transit.

Daniel D’Souza, vice-president (Finance), continues the timeline towards the opening of the 1280 café and the additional aspects of that, e.g., online ordering and revamped club nights, and reviews of different aspects of campus such as part-time staff, rep suits and the accessibility of the MSU childcare center.

For more information about each of these plans, visit the SRA Documents page available on the MSU website.

Objectives:

Board of Directors:

Chukky Ibe, president:

Open UP the MSU

Accessible Campus

Reducing Campus Waste

Optimizing Student Technology

Improving the Off-Campus Experience — Neighbourhood Assistance Program

Ensuring Good Governance

Strengthening Student Communities

Health and Wellness — Caring Communities

Creation of the Post-Secondary Access Strategy

Childcare

Affordable Textbooks

Good Food Delivery

3 rd and 4 th Year Transition / Graduate Transition

Preethi Anbalagan, vice-president (Administration):

Strengthening Traning Delivery & Orientation

Increased Support for the Student Representative Assembly

Supporting Part-Time Managers

Supporting Associate Vice-Presidents

MSU Hiring Practices, Improvements & additions

Strengthening Human Resources within our Union

Strengthening Welcome Week Programming

Ryan Deshpande, vice-president (Education):

Optimize the Education Department’s Marketing

Design and Implement Education Department Training

Build the MSU’s Advocacy Capacity

Refine the MSU Policy Development Process

Establish the New Education SRA Standing Committees

Evaulate the New Education Department Structure

Sustainability Working Group Committee: Research & Strategy

Health Services Review

Academic Affairs Council: Supporting Our Faculty Societies

Academic Success

Indigenizing McMaster

Food Security

University Budget Submission

Municipal Budget Submission

Off Campus Student Support

Landlord Rating System

Municipal Post-Secondary Advisory Group

Transit Advocacy: LRT and Beyond

AWCA Membership

Strengthen Regular Municipal Advocacy

Provincial Election Preparation

Economic Engagement + Work Integrated Learning

Sexual Violence Prevention & Response

Open Educational Resources

OUSA Indigenous Students Policy

OUSA Health & Wellness Policy

Mental Health — Provincial Strategy

Attend CASA Policy & Strategy Conference

Lobby with ADVOCAN

Daniel D’Souza, vice-president (Finance):

The Marauders Nest

Online ordering @ 1280

Revamped 1280 Club Nights + Integration of MSU Clubs

More Premium Events

Professional Development Opportunities

Sponsorship & Fundraising Package

Financial & Budget Training

Transparency

Discount Card

Evaluating the Child Care Center

HSR Implementation

SAB Consultation

Frost Week

Part Time Staff Wage Review

Decrease the Cost of Rep Suits

Ensure Campus Events Programming is Student Drive

Faculties:

Arts and Science:

Monthly Videos for Arts and Science Constituents

Inter-Year Arts and Science Socials

Introducing Networking and Job Opportunities for Arts and Science Students

Advocate for Mental Health Supports/Host a Mental Health Initiative

Long-term planning to increase the online presence of the caucus

Business:

Communication Strengthen Relationship with the DCS Maintain an active Facebook presense with the “SRA Commerce” Facebook page Create a series of short videos to communicate important information with constituents Class talks Application Calendar DCS fee breakdown Paradise Catering Nutritional Information

Events Networking Night with Professors and Students Guest Speakers Events Help Commerce Students Connect with The Forge

Academics Advocate for Podcasted Courses Advocate for Exam review sessions



Engineering:

Create closer ties between MES and SRA

Raise profile of SRA Engineering to Engineering students

Food Accessibility

Increase the Quality of Co-op experience and WIL

Supporting B. Tech, Computer Science and iBioMed Students

Social and Educational Programming

Reducing Mark and Exam Stress

Health Sciences:

Support for BHSc Events — Continue to strengthen ties with the BHSS

Increase Outreach

Outreach and Engagement with the Biomedical Discovery and Commercialization Program

Interfaculty Events with Nursing and Engineering

Academic Accessibility

Promote First Year Involvement

Long-term planning for addressing food insecurity and upgrades to the Health Sciences Library

Humanities:

Humanities Student Recognition

Increased Digital Student Engagement (Bi-Weekly Video Updates)

MSU Discount Card

Increased Campus Visibility

Improved Relationship With MHS

Better Transition Process

Light Up the Night Artist Involvement

Long-term planning for improved McMaster student recognition

Nursing:

Demystify the workings of the SRA/MSU to the nursing student body

Improve collaboration with the McMaster University Nursing Student Society (MUNSS)

Building on foundation of the 2016-2017 SRA Nursing Caucus

Improve the Constituent Outreach Operating Policy to the benefit of nurses

Advocating for transparency and change within the School of Nursing

Science:

Course Registration and Management

Constituent Outreach

Enhancing the Learning Environment

Accessibility

Career Networking Night

Diversity in Governance

Housemate Connector

Distribution of Information

Providing Resources to Clubs

Social Sciences:

Communications and Engagement Strategy

MSU Guidebook

Formalized relationship with MSSS and Faculty of Social Sciences

Student Representation of the University Level

Accessibility for Courses/SAS capabilities

Improved Course Evaluations

R. Wilson Hours

R. Wilson Lounge

Landlord Rating System

Study Sessions

Experiential Opportunities

