White paint thrown onto the pride crosswalks, police investigating The pride crosswalks, located at Sterling Street and Forysth Avenue North, appear to have been vandalized

• Sep 27, 2018 — (last modified) Sep 28, 2018 • 0 commentsCampus, Community, News

Photos By: Sasha Dhesi

Students walking home on Sept. 27 were surprised to see the usually colourful crosswalks at the most eastern part of campus covered in white paint.

The crosswalks were commissioned by the city of Hamilton in an effort to honour Hamilton’s LGBTQ+ community.

Pooja Sreerangan, a fourth-year student who lives in Westdale, saw the paint on her way home. She also said that the paint was clearly dry by the time she was leaving campus, sometime around 3 p.m., and that the paint had already spread out onto Sterling Street as cars drove over it.

UPDATE, Sept. 28 2018, 10:11 a.m. : 

Both McMaster University and Hamilton Police are investigating the crosswalks.

“The University is concerned about this and is investigating. We are working to clean up the paint. The crosswalk is an initiative of the city that’s fully supported by the University and we are working together to repair the damage and clean up the paint,” said Gord Arbeau, the McMaster director of communications, in an email.

“Hamilton Police have received a report of damage to the Rainbow painted crosswalk located at the intersection of Forsyth Avenue North and Sterling Street, Hamilton. The incident is believed to have occurred before 6:00 a.m. this morning,” confirmed Jerome Stewart, Hamilton Police media relations officer, in an email.

“Detectives are currently investigating and an update will be made available early next week,” he added.

McMaster University has begun cleaning up the crosswalks, as of 9:53 a.m., Sept. 28, 2018.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this page as the Silhouette receives it.

Author: Sasha Dhesi

Sasha Dhesi is the Managing Editor for Volume 89. A fourth year Justice, Political Philosophy and Law student and Sil lifer, she just wants everyone to have a good time.