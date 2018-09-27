White paint thrown onto the pride crosswalks, police investigating The pride crosswalks, located at Sterling Street and Forysth Avenue North, appear to have been vandalized

Photos By: Sasha Dhesi

Students walking home on Sept. 27 were surprised to see the usually colourful crosswalks at the most eastern part of campus covered in white paint.

The crosswalks were commissioned by the city of Hamilton in an effort to honour Hamilton’s LGBTQ+ community.



Introducing the beautiful new crosswalks at the Sterling Street entrance to campus! Thank you to #HamOnt Mayor @FredEisenberger and Ward 1 Councillor @aidan_johnson for including McMaster in this initiative. | #BrighterWorld pic.twitter.com/0vDQbNhNRN — McMaster University (@McMasterU) August 2, 2018

Pooja Sreerangan, a fourth-year student who lives in Westdale, saw the paint on her way home. She also said that the paint was clearly dry by the time she was leaving campus, sometime around 3 p.m., and that the paint had already spread out onto Sterling Street as cars drove over it.

UPDATE, Sept. 28 2018, 10:11 a.m. :

Both McMaster University and Hamilton Police are investigating the crosswalks.

“The University is concerned about this and is investigating. We are working to clean up the paint. The crosswalk is an initiative of the city that’s fully supported by the University and we are working together to repair the damage and clean up the paint,” said Gord Arbeau, the McMaster director of communications, in an email.

“Hamilton Police have received a report of damage to the Rainbow painted crosswalk located at the intersection of Forsyth Avenue North and Sterling Street, Hamilton. The incident is believed to have occurred before 6:00 a.m. this morning,” confirmed Jerome Stewart, Hamilton Police media relations officer, in an email.

“Detectives are currently investigating and an update will be made available early next week,” he added.

McMaster University has begun cleaning up the crosswalks, as of 9:53 a.m., Sept. 28, 2018.

We’re cleaning up the Sterling entrance to campus and the rainbow crosswalk after a large quantity of white paint was spilled. Mac security is also investigating. Thanks for slowing down as you enter during the clean-up. pic.twitter.com/uUG8tPJe9E — McMaster University (@McMasterU) September 28, 2018

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this page as the Silhouette receives it.

Related Posts Ward 1 councillor candidates 1A03

Getting students to vote

Another break-in in the McMaster area, this time west of campus



Comments