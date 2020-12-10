Which holiday movie are you?

Love Actually You’re looking for love this holiday season! Well, you’re still in a pandemic, so at least you’ve been scrolling through Tinder a lot lately. Love Actually will give you all the feels — you’ll laugh, you’ll cry and become way too emotionally invested in the love lives of fictional characters.

The Grinch You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch! Just like the Grinch, your heart is about two sizes too small . . . who hurt you? But don’t worry, there’s hope for you yet. With a Cindy Lou Who to bring the holiday spirit back into your life, your heart is sure to grow three times this holiday season!

Christmas with the Kranks The school year is a nice escape from your crazy family, but don’t worry, the holiday season will remind you just why you moved out in the first place. Your home is always the most decorated in the neighbourhood and you’re probably the kind of person who puts the fireplace and the fireplace channel on at the same time. Despite how busy your home gets around the holidays, you love spending time with your family around the holiday season, so get out of bed and enjoy the company.

Elf While you may already be twenty-something, you’re still a child on the inside. Every year, you get a little bit too excited for the holidays — I wouldn’t be surprised if Christmas music was your #1 genre on Spotify Wrapped. Just like Buddy, you know in your heart that your true home is the North Pole and you’re still waiting for Santa’s sleigh to come take you away on Christmas Eve.

Home Alone Do you often find yourself getting lost in airports? Scared when you stay home alone? Rigged your house with booby traps, just in case? You might be a true Kevin McCallister! Your family is a bit over-the-top, but you miss them more than anything this holiday season. Whether you couldn’t book a train home, are self-isolating, or, like Kevin, your family just forgot about you, break out the decorations and have yourself a merry holiday season!