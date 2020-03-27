Which 20 seconds of a song should you sing while washing your hands?

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo You’ve been doing your best to keep up with your chemistry lectures, maybe you should take a DNA test. Social distancing is having a negative effect on your love life. The chorus of this song will be the perfect thing to sing along to as you wash your hands. It’s also just an amazing song period. Photo C/O Atlantic Records

“Stayin’ Alive“ by the Bee Gees Now, I can tell by the way you use your walk that you’re using humour to cope with social distancing. You’ve probably made at least one meme about COVID-19. This song has long been used to help people performing CPR stay in rhythm with a heart beat. That might be a bit too on-the-nose for a pandemic, but you can’t deny that catchy tune. Oh by the way, make sure to send us your meme @mcmastersilhouette! Photo C/O © Barry Gibb, The Estate of Robin Gibb and The Estate of Maurice Gibb, under exclusive license to Capitol Music Group.

“Love on Top“ by Beyoncé You’re a bit of an introvert and social distancing is similar to what you do anyways. Bring the beat in with this 2013 hit that still absolutely slaps. We all need a bit of Beyoncé in our lives right now to get through. You got this! Photo C/O UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, ASCAP, LatinAutor, CMRRA, Downtown Music Publishing, PEDL, Warner Chappell, Sony ATV Publishing, Abramus Digital, and 22 Music Rights Societies

“Africa“ by Toto This is it, the ultimate nostalgic song. You’re really missing having a sense of normalcy and this song will help ground you in the familiar. Singing along to this song while you wash up will help bring a bit of comfort back to you, because it’s gonna take some time to do the things we never had.