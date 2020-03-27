Effective hand-washing is paramount right now. But only hand-washing that meets the recommended time of at least 20 seconds will suffice. This can grow a little tiresome if you’re just counting to 20 or, even worse, singing Happy Birthday twice. Tell us a little about yourself and your social distancing habits, and we’ll let you know what song you should sing while washing your hands. We hope this can be something to brighten your day during these dark times.
How have you been coping with social distancing?
C/O Unsplash
What is your quarantine snack of choice?
Photo C/O Evan Amos
Where do you UberEats from most often?
Photo C/O Sharonang
Finally, what do you miss most about campus?
Photo C/O Mathew Ingram
Which 20 seconds of a song should you sing while washing your hands?
“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo
You’ve been doing your best to keep up with your chemistry lectures, maybe you should take a DNA test. Social distancing is having a negative effect on your love life. The chorus of this song will be the perfect thing to sing along to as you wash your hands. It’s also just an amazing song period.
Photo C/O Atlantic Records
You’re a bit of an introvert and social distancing is similar to what you do anyways. Bring the beat in with this 2013 hit that still absolutely slaps. We all need a bit of Beyoncé in our lives right now to get through. You got this!
Photo C/O UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, ASCAP, LatinAutor, CMRRA, Downtown Music Publishing, PEDL, Warner Chappell, Sony ATV Publishing, Abramus Digital, and 22 Music Rights Societies
“Africa“ by Toto
This is it, the ultimate nostalgic song. You’re really missing having a sense of normalcy and this song will help ground you in the familiar. Singing along to this song while you wash up will help bring a bit of comfort back to you, because it’s gonna take some time to do the things we never had.
“Raspberry Beret“ by Prince
She was working part time at a five and dime, but her hours have recently been reduced and the store might close soon. You may not own a raspberry beret, but everyone loves a bit of Prince. This 80s pop song will have you bobbing your head along to the words as you wash your hands.
Photo C/O WMG (on behalf of Warner Rhino Off Roster-Audio); LatinAutor, UMPI, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Global Music Rights LLC, LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPG Publishing, CMRRA, and 10 Music Rights Societies
