What Winterfest event should you go to?

Free skating across the city You’re outgoing and always up for an adventure, no matter how cold it is outside. If you’re looking for a nice time—sorry, I meant to say if you’re looking for an ice time, you should check out free skating available at rinks all across the city. Bring your friends along with you for an afternoon filled with fun, and hot chocolate. We didn't get it quite right? Here are other fun things to do this Winterfest: Hamilton Flea Winter Market You’re more of the ~artsy~ type, and you have a passion for thrifting. There’s nothing you love more than finding unique art and clothes. The Hamilton Flea Winter Market is where you belong. It has a curated collection of independent vendors from around the city, a DJ and film screenings. And snacks, don’t forget the snacks! On Sunday Feb. 9 you can satisfy your inner artist for $2. Comedy Night You have a great sense of humour and you light up every room you enter with laughter. You’re no stranger to a good pun. So share that laughter with the world and head over to the comedy night with Graham Chittenden, a popular Canadian comedian. Tickets are on the pricier side, at $30 each, but it’ll be well worth it for an evening of fun, laughs and good times. You may even pick up some tips. Winterlude Web Series You’re more of a homebody, and you’re much more comfortable staying in your bed than going out into the world. There’s nothing you love more than staying in and surfing the web. Fortunately for you, it’s possible to take part in Winterfest from the comfort of your own home with the Winterlude film series. Each week there will be a new episode, so you can have something to look forward to during the dreary weather. The Big Brunch You love to spend time with your friends, especially when it’s over a meal. In your opinion, brunch should be every meal. The Big Brunch has a little bit of everything, from classic breakfast food to smoked meat to hot chocolate made from scratch. For $18, you can eat as much as you like. It takes place 17 February at the Hamilton Waterfront Trust Centre (47 Discovery Drive).

