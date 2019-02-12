“This is a social justice and equity issue” — Residents unhappy with uncleared sidewalks Hamilton residents are upset that city sidewalks are making it impossible for older residents and those with disabilities to get around safely

Photo by Kyle West

Following recent snowstorms that deposited as much as 40 cm onto Hamilton streets, some Hamilton residents are using social media to bring attention to the issue of snow-covered residential sidewalks.

Currently, residents are expected to clear snow from their sidewalks within 24 hours of a “snow event.” If residents fail to comply, the city will issue a 24-hour “Notice to Comply,” followed by possible inspection and a contracting fee for the homeowner.

However, residents say both residential and city sidewalks are still not being cleared, either by residents or by the city.

The Disability Justice Network of Ontario has encouraged residents to participate in the “Snow and Tell” campaign by tweeting out pictures of snow or ice-covered roads and sidewalks using the hashtag #AODAfail, referring to the Accessibility for Ontarians for Disabilities Act.

On a tiny segment of my walk to work, I saw a person carrying a bundle buggy over the snow, a person with a stroller in the street, and someone on crutches having a hell of a time. #AODAFail #hamont pic.twitter.com/AluOU9764B — Victoria Bick (@VicBick) January 23, 2019

McMaster student and local community organizer Sophie Geffros supports the campaigns and says it a serious issue of accessibility and justice.

Geffros uses a wheelchair and knows how especially difficult it can be for those who use mobility devices to navigate through snow-covered streets.

“It’s people who use mobility devices. It’s people with strollers. And it’s older folks. People end up on the street. If you go on any street after a major storm, you’ll see people in wheelchairs and with buggies on the street with cars because the sidewalks just aren’t clear,” Geffros said.

.@cityofhamilton needs to fund public snow clearance of sidewalks. When I can’t leave my home, go to my job, or participate in public life because of uncleared or poorly cleared sidewalks, this is a social justice and equity issue. #HamOnt — Sophie G (they/them) (@sgeffros) January 21, 2019

Snow-covered sidewalks also affect the ability for people, especially those who use mobility devices, to access public transit.

“Even when snow has been cleared, often times when it gets cleared, it gets piled on curb cuts and piled near bus stops and all these places that are that are vital to people with disabilities,” Geffros said.

No excuse for metre-plus snowbanks at one of the busiest @HSR stops in the city, buses in and out constantly . You can see foot tracks where people have had to scramble over! This is asking for injury or death. #aodafail #hamont ⁦@djnontario⁩ pic.twitter.com/znIaGzBHZt — Craig Burley (@craig_burley) January 25, 2019

Geffros sees the need for clearing sidewalks as non-negotiable.

“By treating our sidewalk network as not a network but hundreds of individual tiny chunks of sidewalk, it means that if there’s a breakdown at any point in that network, I can’t get around,” Geffros said. “If every single sidewalk on my street is shoveled but one isn’t, I can’t use that entire sidewalk. We need to think of it as a vital service in the same way that we think of road snow clearance as a vital service.”

Public awareness about the issue may push city council.

Some councillors have expressed support for a city-run snow clearing service, including Ward 1 councillor Maureen Wilson and Ward 3 councillor Nrinder Nann.

I just don’t find it all that complicated. Cities are for people. It is in our best interest, financial and otherwise, to plow sidewalks. It’s also a matter of justice. I await the city manager’s report and ensuing debate — Maureen Wilson (@ward1wilson) January 29, 2019

A city council report issued in 2014 stated that a 34 dollar annual increase in tax for each homeowner would be enough to fund sidewalk snow-clearing.

Recently, Wilson requested the city council to issue a new report on the potential costs of funding snow-clearing service.

Geffros sees potential for the current discourse to open up to further discussions on other issues of accessibility and social justice.

Hamilton’s operating budget will likely be finalized around April. Until then, Geffros and other Hamilton residents will continue to speak out on the issue.

