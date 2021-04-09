Andrew Mrozowski

Managing Editor

Most likely to be late to their own wedding

My elementary school music teacher, he went to [McMaster University] in the 90s. When I decided to go to McMaster, he told me to look up the Sil to see if it was still a thing. Best years of his university experience, he told me. I decided in my second year to check it out during ClubsFest. That’s where I met the Arts & Culture Editor of Volume 89 and I started volunteering with her. To anybody who didn’t get involved this year, even if this is their final year, get involved. Find a community that speaks to them and their interests. It just makes university so much more interesting. Whether it’s a club, whether it’s an MSU service or an off-campus service, it’s such an easier way to make friends and to meet like-minded people and to have a lot of fun in an environment that sometimes isn’t the most conducive for one’s mental health. That’s my biggest takeaway from the Sil.