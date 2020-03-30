The Sil Records: Discussing the fate of print media

By Kristen Da Silva, Contributor

Many newspapers are increasingly going online-only and letting the ink dry on print publications. What does this mean for the fate of the Silhouette? We have 90 years worth of tireless efforts and incredible memories keeping print alive. We sat down with former staff members to talk about the evolution of the Sil and the battle between print and online. The Silhouette has changed drastically over the years, and it will continue to change. We are looking forward to embracing what the future holds for our publication.

This project was a learning opportunity for contributors to become involved in producing video content. It was made possible with support from the McMaster Alumni Association, Razan Samara (Online Editor) and Maxine Gravina (Digital Media Specialist).

