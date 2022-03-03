C/O MSU SWHAT

Everything you need to know about using and volunteering for the service

For those who don’t know, SWHAT is a McMaster Students Union volunteer service that walks or buses with students during evening hours. Operating between 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. seven days a week, when students request a SWHAT walk, the service will send two volunteer walkers to accompany students to their destination.

During walks, team members are equipped with flashlights, radios and umbrellas if needed.

If you have a gender preference for the walkers, you can also mention that when requesting a walk.

Located in the McMaster University Student Centre, in the past, SWHAT accepted walk-in requests. However, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, walks must be booked in advance.

The service can be booked in two ways: calling the service at 905-525-9140 x 27500 or by filling in a registration form . On the registration form, SWHAT has indicated that your information will remain confidential.

To keep everyone safe, when walking with SWHAT members, remember to keep in mind their current COVID-19 safety policy. This includes wearing masks during walks and completing the MacCheck screening.

What about if you want to be a SWHAT walker? Well, if this kind of service is something you would like to partake in, they are currently looking for volunteers on a rolling basis! On Instagram , they have announced that their second round of applications will close on March 4 at 11:59 p.m. You can apply by filling in the application form available here: https://linktr.ee/msuswhat .

Currently, SWHAT’s areas of service ranges between University Plaza and the 403 (map below). In the case of bus rides, all students should have their own Hamilton Street Railway bus pass which is usually accessed through a Presto card.

Going places alone, especially at night, can be dangerous and unsettling at times. So, next time you are travelling around Hamilton later at night alone, consider contacting SWHAT for some nice company and the chance to meet some new people!

Any inquiries related to the service could be directed to SWHAT through their email, phone number or Instagram.

