Sweet treats and good eats on Cannon Street East 1101 Cafébar and Osten Beerhall serve up good food and great times

1101 Cafébar (1101 Cannon St. E.) is snugly nestled between the neon lights of Shorty’s Pizza and the blue brick exterior of Osten Beerhall. The café feels warm and inviting. On a sunny day, the sun will shine in through the two wide front windows onto the bright white walls as chill music plays softly in the background. The café and hall are owned and run by Dan Hawkins, Marc Dufort and Robert Squire. Squire says that the café is a great place for students, serving as a perfect study spot and a hip hangout location in the evening. Squire says that they encourage visitors to sit and work for as long as they like.

“I mean, there’s plenty of people that are here first thing in the morning and are working here for a considerable amount of hours . . . [d]uring the week, it’s a good place I would say to sit and study or work,” said Squire.

As I sat in the café, I saw a revolving door of people coming from all walks of life. There was someone typing away at their laptop, two people chatting over tea lattés and scones and a few other folks who stopped by to pick up a coffee on their way to work. Squire says that a diverse mix of people frequent the business.

“I have as many [people] coming from the Dofasco steel factory as I do young urban professionals that have moved from Toronto, that are in design or creative spheres. And that’s one thing that I think that makes this place really vibrant is having some semblance of cross-cultural dialogue, not only in who frequents the place, but in the actual DNA of the business,” said Squire.

1101 and Osten Beerhall are two connected businesses, each space having its own unique atmosphere. The two ends of the business work in tandem to ensure that each has the resources that they need to best meet the needs of their customers.

“1101 services coffee and cocktails to Osten, Osten services our lunch program, beer list, wine list, so that technically it’s all one business but outwardly facing it’s two different spaces and two different vibes in the spaces,” said Squire.

This combination provides a unique opportunity to minimize the food waste for the beer hall. The lunch menu served at 1101 from 11 a.m. onwards comes from Osten’s kitchens, and has several of the same items as the dinner menu served in the beerhall. Things like brisket, sockeye gravlax and hamburgers are all served at both 1101 and Osten. By offering the same items, the two businesses can help minimize their food waste. Less options between the two establishments means they are less likely to be ordering a surplus of supplies for a dish that isn’t as popular, and less likely to end up with food being thrown away.

As the name suggests, Osten Beer Hall serves mostly beer—both local and imported—in addition to wine, cider and mead. They also have a full dinner menu. Osten Beerhall and 1101 may be connected, but each space has a separate, unique vibe. Both are located immediately next to Shorty’s Pizza, so whether you’re in the mood for espresso, hamburgers or pizza, there’s guaranteed to be something for you.

Osten Beerhall and 1101 are close to Ottawa Street, but they’re not quite there. Rather than another stop on a shopping trip, 1101 becomes a destination in itself. Between the food, drinks and atmosphere, it is well worth the extra five minutes that it takes to walk up Cannon from Ottawa.

“[I]t is kind of like a little bit of a destination and a little bit of a trek to get here. But I think the space that we’ve created here is really welcoming and inviting to all people. And we’re excited to share that with people if they want to make the trek to come,” said Squire.

Whether you’re looking for a first-date spot, a place to study for a few hours or somewhere to take your friends to dinner, 1101 Cafébar and Osten Beerhall have got you covered. This unique cocktail of coffee and spirits is guaranteed to be your new favourite hangout spot.

