Students sing their hearts out this spring Here is your quick guide to a packed line up of spring McMaster spring productions

While you may be confronted with all the coursework you neglected over reading week, the rest of this term promises more than just late nights at the library.

Spring is nearly upon us, and with the fairer weather comes show season at McMaster for many arts-based initiatives.

Students involved in performance arts events, from musicals to a capella spectacles, have spent hundreds of hours rehearsing since September. As the end of the school year nears, many of these projects are coming to fruition.

Take a break from essays, assignments, and quizzes, check out some of the upcoming events on Mac’s calendar.

McMaster Musical Theatre’s Pippin

This year, McMaster Musical Theatre is putting on Pippin, the beloved Broadway classic about a performance troupe telling the story of a youthful prince in search for his place in the world.

MMT’s rendition of the Tony award winning musical Pippin features an abundance of dark humour, dazzling choreography by Bob Fosse, circus tricks, as well as various surprises that only audiences will have the opportunity to experience.

Pippin quickly racked up rave reviews, with shows selling out before MMT even began its run.

Although each performance between March 2 and March 4 is technically sold out, you can be added to a wait list by emailing mmt.tickets@gmail.com, or try your luck at the door.

Absolute Pitch presents “It’s… A Musical!”

Since its inception in 2011, McMaster University’s show choir, Absolute Pitch, has put on a slew of memorable performances. The latest offering they have is called “It’s… A Musical!” and will be staged at downtown Hamilton’s Lincoln Alexander Centre on March 10 (7:30 p.m.) and 11 (1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.).

The night promises a ton of fun for everyone involved, with plenty of Broadway and Disney songs to be performed. Whether you’re hoping for a fun night out with friends or even a chill thing to do by yourself, you’ll find loads of chances to sing along and dance in your chair at Absolute Pitch’s annual show.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults if you buy early; prices at the door are $12 for students and $18 for adults.

Faculty Musicals

While McMaster Musical Theatre may have the edge when it comes to pure experience and technical expertise, many faculties make up for this gap with exuberant passion and talent.

The musicals that these students put on are always chock-full of faculty-specific jokes that will have those familiar laughing, while expanding the perspective of those outside of the respective faculty.

Mac Engineering Musical will be putting on Dr. Wonka from March 16-18. The Health Sciences program will be putting on HSM: The (Unofficial) Origin Story from March 16-18.

The faculty of Science will be putting on Outside In from March 10-11. Keep an eye out for the chance to support your fellow Marauders in their artistic pursuits.

