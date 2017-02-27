Student Representative Assembly vote for special referendum Following a $10 M contribution from the University, the Athletics and Recreation Building referendum returns

The Student Representative Assembly has voted to hold a special referendum in March on the creation of an Athletics and Recreation building.

The referendum differs from the one held in January as the University has offered to contribute $10 million to the budget, decreasing the fee students would have to pay from $3.95 per unit to $2.99 per unit.

The referendum will be held in late March, with polling ending no later than March 28.

Comments