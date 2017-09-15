Stuck in Hamilton this weekend? Here's your guide to enjoying time in the city

One of the first things students realize when settling into their new McMaster home is the eerie quietness of campus on weekends. For first year students, this realization typically happens after wandering around a semi-dark student centre while hungry and bored.

This weekend, you can find yourself stuck at Centro again, or you can make the most of the weekend with our list of must-try foods and places to visit all within a 40 minute bus ride from campus.

Friday | Mostly Sunny

Two weeks tonight we all get to celebrate the most influential band of our generation with a cover band that will have you singing every song as if Gordie and the boys were performing for you. Join us as we pay tribute to the Tragically Hip with The Practically Hip! Make your reservation NOW, dinner and a show. #dymondssocialkitchen #practicallyhip #local #music-#band A post shared by Ryan Dymond (@ryannathandymond) on Aug 26, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

Music in the City / Sidewalk Sounds

Starting at 6 pm on Concession Street and Upper Wentworth, several blocks will come alive with music, talent, vendors, makers and a street sale.

This week’s #featuredartist is Halina Grzyb. Since childhood, Halina had been addicted to expressing her talent. She describes her work as “continuous influence from my past and daily life, my paintings are works of passion, creativity, history, opportunity and sometimes simplicity”. A post shared by McMaster Innovation Park (@mcmasterinnovationpark) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Art in the Workplace

Prefer artwork over music? Featuring over a hundred artists, Art in the Workplace at the The Atrium in the McMaster Innovation Park is a must-see exhibit this fall. Open until 5 pm, the annual exhibit will feature an amazing collection of photography, paintings and other mediums.

Saturday | Mostly Sunny

Hamilton Farmer’s Market

Open from 7 am to 5 pm, the Farmers Market has a great selection of organic groceries, while also boasting a great selection of restaurants and vendors. Take a walk through the market and stop by Pokeh Bar for a fresh ahi tuna, salmon or vegan Poké bowl.

TONIGHT 7-10pm, our weekly Wednesday ‘Bourbon Night’ will be musically curated by the web-portal scene hype-men Bruha Exclusive. No cover as usual. A post shared by CasbahHamilton (@casbahgram) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Austra at the Casbah

The Casbah will be hosting electronic music band Austra. Inspired by European club culture, the electro ensemble will be performing music from their newest album; Future Politics.

Sunday | Sunny

Sam Lawrence Park

Enjoy the wonderful weekend weather with a walk through Sam Lawrence Park. Trails will lead you to some of the best views of Hamilton’s cityscape.

Of all the things I miss about Hamilton, it’s the simplest things that get me the most. #HamOnt #cootesparadise #scenesfromhome A post shared by Chris Erl (@dahamiltonian) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Cootes Paradise

Want to stay on campus? Follow the trails behind the Brandon Residence to Cootes Paradise for a nature walk to enjoy its remarkable biodiversity.

The weather has blessed us with some lovely sunshine on this cold day! Come retreat to our cozy loft, have a coffee or two, stay a while! A post shared by Brown Dog Bootleg Cafe (@browndoglocke) on Nov 21, 2016 at 6:21am PST

Brown Dog Coffee Shoppe

Grab a bite on Locke Street’s Brown Dog. Open until 10 pm, the coffee shoppe has delicious apple fritters and Instagram worthy aesthetic.

