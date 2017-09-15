Stuck in Hamilton this weekend? Here's your guide to enjoying time in the city
One of the first things students realize when settling into their new McMaster home is the eerie quietness of campus on weekends. For first year students, this realization typically happens after wandering around a semi-dark student centre while hungry and bored.
This weekend, you can find yourself stuck at Centro again, or you can make the most of the weekend with our list of must-try foods and places to visit all within a 40 minute bus ride from campus.
Friday | Mostly Sunny
Music in the City / Sidewalk Sounds
Music in the City / Sidewalk Sounds
Starting at 6 pm on Concession Street and Upper Wentworth, several blocks will come alive with music, talent, vendors, makers and a street sale.
Art in the Workplace
Prefer artwork over music? Featuring over a hundred artists, Art in the Workplace at the The Atrium in the McMaster Innovation Park is a must-see exhibit this fall. Open until 5 pm, the annual exhibit will feature an amazing collection of photography, paintings and other mediums.
Saturday | Mostly Sunny
Hamilton Farmer’s Market
Open from 7 am to 5 pm, the Farmers Market has a great selection of organic groceries, while also boasting a great selection of restaurants and vendors. Take a walk through the market and stop by Pokeh Bar for a fresh ahi tuna, salmon or vegan Poké bowl.
Austra at the Casbah
The Casbah will be hosting electronic music band Austra. Inspired by European club culture, the electro ensemble will be performing music from their newest album; Future Politics.
Sunday | Sunny
Sam Lawrence Park
Enjoy the wonderful weekend weather with a walk through Sam Lawrence Park. Trails will lead you to some of the best views of Hamilton’s cityscape.
Cootes Paradise
Want to stay on campus? Follow the trails behind the Brandon Residence to Cootes Paradise for a nature walk to enjoy its remarkable biodiversity.
Brown Dog Coffee Shoppe
Grab a bite on Locke Street’s Brown Dog. Open until 10 pm, the coffee shoppe has delicious apple fritters and Instagram worthy aesthetic.