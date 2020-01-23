SPONSORED: 3 Smarter Ways to Finding Your Career!

Whether you’re a student considering your career path or currently in your career looking for ways to advance, the chances of you finding a career quickly and easily in today’s job market might be challenging. Job hunting today can be tough and rigorous. Here are some quick tips to help you accelerate your process.

1. Tap into your network – Sometimes it’s not what you know, it’s who you know, and everybody knows somebody. Tap into your network of friends, family, students, professors and co-workers to help open doors for you.

Connect with them directly or via social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, to request a quick 20-minute in-person or phone meeting to get their advice on how best to find that dream job you’re looking for.

Towards the end of your meeting, make sure to ask them if they have contacts in their network who may be able to help with your job search. This helps to advance your search and grows your network.

2. Internships – Internships are a great way to gain real world experience, make connections and get more insight into your career of interest. They are also a great way for organizations to evaluate your abilities and determine if you will be a good fit for their organization.

While the pay may not be great, internships can give you a competitive edge. They give you the hands-on training that allows you to build and refine your skills; making you more marketable in a crowded job market.

A successful internship should open the doors for you to seamlessly transition into a job. So, be sure to ask questions, really lean into the role and most importantly, make a good impression.

3. Get your degree and diploma at the same time – Many universities are making it easier to complete your educational requirements faster and with more flexible options. For example, McMaster University of Continuing Education offers a Degree + Diploma program that allows full time university students to get a professional diploma designation as a part of their degree.

This all-in-one approach saves student’s additional years of study, reduces educational costs and gives them the skills employers are looking for. Many of the courses are offered online to provide you with added flexibility to fit with a student’s busy schedule.

Lastly, here is one final tip to finding your ideal job, don’t get discouraged! Expect to knock on a lot of doors before you get that one job offer. Keep at it and keep moving forward on your job hunt. After all, your career depends on it.

