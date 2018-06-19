Shopping the rally Hamilton Flea brings local favourites and new market vendors to the Arkells' Rally

Thousands of fans sporting their Arkells and Hamilton is Home shirts will be gathering at the Tim Hortons Field this Saturday for The Rally. The Arkells are playing only one summer show in the Greater Toronto Area and the occasion has turned into the biggest party, right here on the band’s home turf.

Hamilton Flea has been tasked with putting together a free market prior to the show and have announced over 20 vendors that will be selling art, handmade products, vintage, records and treats.

We’ve highlighted a couple must-see vendors for market-goers, some of which are recognizable to Hamiltonians while others are in the city just for market, so catch them while you can!

Local favourites

All Sorts Press

Sara Froese will be bringing letterpress printed cards, prints, notebooks and totes. Her unique and one-of-a-kind designs are handmade out of her Cotton Factory studio right here in Hamilton. She uses antique techniques to print on a human-powered Chandler & Price platen printing press from 1910.

Group of 7 Billion

Group of 7 Billion create unique and vintage collage art that has graced the walls of Hamilton galleries and art spaces for nearly 10 years. Sift through Hamilton-based collage artists Eady and Gadoury’s collection to find a one-of-a-kind piece just for you.

Hello Baked

Got a sweet tooth? Jessica Lee’s art is disguised as sugary treats. The McMaster Alumna specializes in sugar cookies and has designed a colourful set of Arkells themed bullhorn and foam finger-shaped treats for The Rally.

Foundry Ice Cream

Cool off with some rich diary and vegan French-style ice cream produced right here in Hamilton. Foundry Ice cream will be popping up at market and offering original and inventive flavours of ice cream made using in-season fruits and locally sourced ingredients, such as Detour coffee, for a true taste of our region.

Into the Abyss

Head over to the Into the Abyss booth for some good vibes and a diverse range of records. Strike up a conversation with the owner Brad Germain on all things music while going through vinyl, both new and old. The Into the Abyss collection includes some popular albums, sought-out vintage records, ambient, avant-garde and music from Latin America and Africa.

Must-see vendors

Outpost Vintage + Thrift

The Guelph-based shop shop will be setting up a trailer filled with vintage and thrifted pieces that’ll complete your summer wardrobe. Dresses, rompers, overalls, colourful sunglasses and exclusive drawstring backpacks designed in collaboration with Gillian Wilson are just a few items to expect at the vendor.

Rosehound Apparel

Check out the Rosehound Apparel booth for a cool new tee, some trendy accessories, pins and patches to add to your growing collection. Toronto-based fashion designer and Hamilton native Megan Campagnolo’s collection was inspired by cult high school movies and shows from the 90’s, while her brand inspired a girly trend on pin and patch culture.

Cabin Journal

The small Toronto-based stationary and home goods company will set up shop at the market and will be selling posters, art prints, cards and small towels. Expect to see colourful and bright designs, summer floral and fruit illustrations and typography inspired by the illustrator’s vintage collection.

The Rally Market is free to the public and will be open on the Tim Hortons Field from 1 to 5 pm on Saturday June 23rd.

