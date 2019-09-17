Save the Sil The Student Choice Initiative puts the Sil's funding in jeopardy
The Student Choice Initiative has placed many students in a difficult position. How much choice is there when students are forced to compromise supporting student services so that they can save money to mitigate the consequences of OSAP funding cuts and increased financial stress, or vice versa?
The answer is that there isn’t much choice, and unfortunately, it’s still one that students across Ontario will have to make.
The Silhouette has been deemed a non-essential service under the Ontario Government’s Student Choice Initiative, putting our funding in jeopardy. As McMaster’s independent student newspaper, we have made a commitment to providing a platform for student voice, expression, criticism and celebration for 90 years.
As students make decisions about which fees to opt-out of, we ask that our McMaster community take into consideration the effects their choices will have on services.
