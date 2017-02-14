Royal Connaught – profile Royalty is coming back to Hamilton

Built in 1914 by the Pigott Construction Company and designed by Harry Frost, the Royal Connaught was a thirteen story building in downtown Hamilton and first opened in 1916. It served as a popular destination for entertaining royalty, politicians, and famous people from around the world.

Throughout the 1950s, the hotel was known as the “hottest spot in town”, hosting lavish events from formal banquets to exclusive concerts. Several dignified guests to the hotel include former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, Paul McCartney and Al Capone.

During the 1990s, the hotel was sold multiple times and ultimately faced various financial issues. In 2008, the hotel closed after going into receivership. Amongst several plans to reopen the Royal Connaught, a public proposal from Harry Stinson of a massive 100-storey “Connaught Towers” was brought to the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce building. Upon its completion, the building would be the tallest in Canada. However, the project fell short in 2008 due to lack of investors.

In 2014, two of the largest developers in the Hamilton area, Spallacci Group and Valery Homes took on the task of renovating the famous hotel into condominiums. With a focus on paying homage to the Royal Connaught’s rich history, the restoration will incorporate a revitalized vision of the existing tower with an addition of three new towers.

Once completed, the restored Royal Connaught will feature 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor leisure space, including an incarnation of the original lobby, a garden courtyard, a fitness room, and a theatre.

For further information regarding the Royal Connaught’s extensive history and news about the restoration, check out their website.

