MSU Elections 2018: Rabeena Obaidullah’s Platform Overview

By: Vanessa Polojac

Rabeena Obaidullah is a level IV Life Sciences student. Her platform attempts to address a wide range of student issues.

Obaidullah is currently a Student Representative Assembly (Science) member. She is a sitting member on the Municipal Affairs committee. Obaidullah also has experience volunteering with various McMaster Students Union services and leadership programs.

Divided into five pillars, Obaidullah’s platform spans a wide array of topics, ranging from improving McMaster Hospitality operations to creating new and improved transit options for commuting students.

Obaidullah’s first pillar focuses on improving and assisting with time-management for McMaster students. Obaidullah hopes to implement a tracking system that would inform students of the number of people currently in a given study space such as the libraries. Obaidullah also plans to create new transportation routes to cut the time it takes to commute to the university with a new Go bus route and introduce new transportation methods to Hamilton such as UberPOOL.

Obaidullah’s second pillar lays out her plan to better academics. Obaidullah plans to improve spring and summer classes by expanding the survey system the Faculty of Health Sciences already employs to all faculties. In this way, students can request the courses they would like to take during the summer months and the course offerings can be adjusted accordingly. She also plans on advocating for an interdisciplinary minor in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and introducing courses concerning health and wellness to all faculties.

Obaidullah’s third pillar focuses on improving and cutting the cost of McMaster’s Hospitality Services. Her platform ensures that they can offer 10 per cent food rebates and will reduce student spending by up to 13 per cent in regards to food. With the expectation of the new Student Activity Building to have a grocery store, Obaidullah plans on creating an online platform for students to weekly order and conveniently pick up their groceries.

The focus of Obaidullah’s fourth pillar is diversity. Through creating a multi-faith centre, Obaidullah plans to use this space as a resource so that students have accessibility to practice their religion. Obaidullah also plans on creating an MSU Clubs volunteer portal and create a resource hub for international students to ease the transition when entering McMaster.

Finally, Obaidullah’s last pillar promotes student involvement with the McMaster community. Obaidullah plans on working alongside Redeemer College and Mohawk College to ensure students vote during the upcoming municipal election. She also hopes to improve the health of McMaster students by anonymously tracking health trends from the Student Wellness Centre and providing support in response to outbreaks. Obaidullah would also like to create a McMaster app that gives students access to include academics, finances, navigation and other services.

If you’d like to learn more about Obaidullah’s platform, visit her Facebook page and website: www.rabeena2018.com

