PRIDE: We’re Here, We’re Queer: Pride 2020 Pride month is over, but the work is just beginning

Photo by Drew Simpson, Production Editor and Andrew Mrozowski, Managing Editor

To commemorate what would have been the Pride festival this weekend, the Silhouette has put together our very first Pride special issue. We have a lot of really great pieces about a variety of different topics touching the 2SLGBTQIA+ community such as being comfortable with in your own skin, supporting Black Lives Matter, navigating the virtual realm of Pride and interviews with Hamilton’s own Kamilla Flores Kameleon and “Canada’s Drag Race” contestant, Priyanka!

This issue came together rather quickly on a tight schedule, so thank you to everyone who lent a helping hand. Although we don’t typically publish special issues during the summer due to the time constraint of only having one full-time staff member — throwing a pandemic on top of that — I’m really proud of the work we were able to accomplish with such short notice. You can view our special issue on our website: https://www.thesil.ca/category/pride2020

It was really important to me to get this out before, what would have been, Pride weekend. I believe the take away from this digital special issue is that the Queer community doesn’t just need Pride month to celebrate or to advocate — that can and should be done year round as there is always more work to be done.

Take this weekend to reflect on what Pride means to you and hopefully next year, we can all celebrate it together.

Happy Pride,

Andrew Mrozowski

Managing Editor

The Silhouette, Volume 91

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Articles:

Sil Sit Down with Priyanka, by Andrew Mrozowski, Managing Editor

Bringing Pride back to its roots, by Lauren O’Donnell, Contributor

Independent review looks into Pride 2019 events, by Trisha Gregorio, Contributor

The fantabulous world of drag, by Nadia Business

McMaster alumna dazzles Digital Pride with drag show, by Adrian Salopek, Contributor

The trials and tribulations of virtual Pride, by Andrew Mrozowski, Managing Editor

Comments