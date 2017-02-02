President-elects: by the book The focus of campaigns of the past and the statistics of elections rom the 70s to present

2016-2017:

Justin Monaco-Barnes “#bethechange”

Ran on a platform focusing on a long-term sustainable strategy for McMaster and proposing changes to our building infrastructure to promote environmental practices. Before in his presidency, plans for the Combined Heat and Power co-generation plant have been underway, forecasted to save 15 per cent on energy input as compared to traditional plants.

He also ran on a platform pushing for the enhancement of athletic and recreation facilities.

The athletics and recreation student activity building and Pulse expansion referendum was held, but failed by 10 votes.

2015-2015:

Ehima Osazuwa “Forward Together”

Key platform points included interfaith accessibility, gender-neutral washrooms and women in governance with an overall campaign advocating for minority groups.

Campaigned for extended late-night food options on campus like Union Market as well as putting more kitchenware on campus.

2014-2015:

Teddy Saull “Make it matter”

Campaigned to work towards better lighting in student neighborhoods and red security poles around Westdale area.

MSU fee freeze. Platform point successful ensured that the $122.61 fee did not rise for his year of presidency.

2013-2014:

David Campbell “Your Money. Your Education. Your Experience. Your Campus.”

Landslide victory in his second time around, being first choice on 53 per cent of the nearly 6,000 votes cast.

He ran for president in the 2012 election as well, though losing narrowly by a margin of 47 votes.

Emphasis on creating small and tangible change, such as extending library hours and eliminating redundant part-time student fees in the summer.

2012-2013:

Siobhan Stewart “We have something for you”

Campaigned for the green roof initiative, a project designed to incorporate an eco-friendly seating area and garden into the McMaster University Student Centre.

Peer Support Line and Fall Break were points in her platform

2011-2012:

Matthew Dillon-Leitch

Ran on increased study space, allowing students to provide input on their education, and lobbying for student ideas.

2010-2011:

Mary Koziol “Imagine More.”

Campaigned for biweekly farmer’s market on campus, consistent presidential blog, and mass notification text updates from the MSU.

2009-2010:

Vishal Tiwari

Ran on a platform of transparency by proposing an internal review of the MSU practices

Green roof initiative and water bottle-free McMaster

2008-2009:

Azim Kasmani

Overtook candidate Jeremi Jones as president-elect after a series of three ballot re-counts.

The paper ballot system was soon overhauled.

2007-2008:

Ryan Moran

Proposed the development of a landlord registry system

2006-2007:

John Popham

Created a bursary program and created a used bookstore on campus

Lost in 2005-2006 (second time running)

2005-2006:

Tommy Piribauer

Campaigned to contact HSR about how buses are scheduled, advocate for increased service on weekends

2004-2005:

Shano Mohan

Eight vote difference; second time running

Campaigned on a promise of not making promises; issue-based campaign

Off-campus support system and landlord registry

2003-2004:

Neville Boney

Women in leadership as well as HSR bus pass negotiations

1985-1986:

Mike Kukhta

Establish an MSU run employment centre through some government subsidy

First-year “common course” be offered to all entering students, to bring students together from all faculties

1974-1975:

Peter Cameron

Introduced a counter-calendar to publicize the results of student course evaluations, such that students could get both pros and cons of a course before they enrol

