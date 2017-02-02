President-elects: by the book The focus of campaigns of the past and the statistics of elections rom the 70s to present
2016-2017:
Justin Monaco-Barnes “#bethechange”
- Ran on a platform focusing on a long-term sustainable strategy for McMaster and proposing changes to our building infrastructure to promote environmental practices. Before in his presidency, plans for the Combined Heat and Power co-generation plant have been underway, forecasted to save 15 per cent on energy input as compared to traditional plants.
- He also ran on a platform pushing for the enhancement of athletic and recreation facilities.
- The athletics and recreation student activity building and Pulse expansion referendum was held, but failed by 10 votes.
2015-2015:
Ehima Osazuwa “Forward Together”
- Key platform points included interfaith accessibility, gender-neutral washrooms and women in governance with an overall campaign advocating for minority groups.
- Campaigned for extended late-night food options on campus like Union Market as well as putting more kitchenware on campus.
2014-2015:
Teddy Saull “Make it matter”
- Campaigned to work towards better lighting in student neighborhoods and red security poles around Westdale area.
MSU fee freeze. Platform point successful ensured that the $122.61 fee did not rise for his year of presidency.
2013-2014:
David Campbell “Your Money. Your Education. Your Experience. Your Campus.”
- Landslide victory in his second time around, being first choice on 53 per cent of the nearly 6,000 votes cast.
- He ran for president in the 2012 election as well, though losing narrowly by a margin of 47 votes.
- Emphasis on creating small and tangible change, such as extending library hours and eliminating redundant part-time student fees in the summer.
2012-2013:
Siobhan Stewart “We have something for you”
- Campaigned for the green roof initiative, a project designed to incorporate an eco-friendly seating area and garden into the McMaster University Student Centre.
- Peer Support Line and Fall Break were points in her platform
2011-2012:
Matthew Dillon-Leitch
- Ran on increased study space, allowing students to provide input on their education, and lobbying for student ideas.
2010-2011:
Mary Koziol “Imagine More.”
- Campaigned for biweekly farmer’s market on campus, consistent presidential blog, and mass notification text updates from the MSU.
2009-2010:
Vishal Tiwari
- Ran on a platform of transparency by proposing an internal review of the MSU practices
- Green roof initiative and water bottle-free McMaster
2008-2009:
Azim Kasmani
- Overtook candidate Jeremi Jones as president-elect after a series of three ballot re-counts.
- The paper ballot system was soon overhauled.
2007-2008:
Ryan Moran
- Proposed the development of a landlord registry system
2006-2007:
John Popham
- Created a bursary program and created a used bookstore on campus
- Lost in 2005-2006 (second time running)
2005-2006:
Tommy Piribauer
- Campaigned to contact HSR about how buses are scheduled, advocate for increased service on weekends
2004-2005:
Shano Mohan
- Eight vote difference; second time running
- Campaigned on a promise of not making promises; issue-based campaign
- Off-campus support system and landlord registry
2003-2004:
Neville Boney
- Women in leadership as well as HSR bus pass negotiations
1985-1986:
Mike Kukhta
- Establish an MSU run employment centre through some government subsidy
- First-year “common course” be offered to all entering students, to bring students together from all faculties
1974-1975:
Peter Cameron
- Introduced a counter-calendar to publicize the results of student course evaluations, such that students could get both pros and cons of a course before they enrol