MSU Elections 2018: Muhammed Aydin’s Platform Overview

Muhammed Aydin is a level VI Life Sciences co-op student. His platform focuses on food, housing, technology and infrastructure.

Aydin is currently the facility head for the McMaster Muslim Student Association and has some previous experience with the McMaster Students Union through his time as an executive member of the Student Walk Home Attendant Team. He has also worked as a peer career mentor.

His first pillar focuses on making food cheaper on campus. Aydin would like to implement a $5.00 meal option at Union Market, which would include a main, a snack and a drink. He would also like to create a Pay-It-Forward button, which would allow someone to pay for a product to be used by a stranger at a later time.

Aydin’s second pillar lays out his plans to improve student housing. He hopes to create a landlord approval system where students may outline their past experiences with landlords and inform students of their rights as tenants. This approval system would also work as a verification system for landlords. Aydin also hopes to create a website for verified landlords to post their listings, preferably tied to the current listings website that the Off-Campus Resource Centre offers.

Aydin’s third pillar concerns technology. Aydin hopes to improve WiFi on campus so that one could access WiFi anywhere on campus. He also plans on creating an MSU app meant to act as a resource hub for all MSU resources and services.

Aydin’s last pillar addresses infrastructure on campus. Aydin plans on building bigger bus shelters throughout campus so that every bus stop has one. He also wants to mend the bike repair station and add two more stations on campus. His also hopes to create a campaign informing students of their ability to call Facility Services to request repairs, particularly for electrical outlets on campus.

If you’d like to learn more about Aydin’s platform, visit his Facebook page and website: www.maydin2018.com

