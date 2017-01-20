MSU 2017 presidential debate recap Highlights from the debate

The McMaster Students Union presidential debate, held by the MSU Elections department on Jan.19, gave voters insight into each candidate and what they would bring to table. The candidates this year are Chukky Ibe, Aquino Inigo, Patricia Kousoulas, Shaarujaa Nadarajah, Matthew Vukovic and Leanne Winkels. Here are some highlights:

Throughout the debate, Inigo stressed his platform on safety, arguing its importance supersedes finance.

Inigo uses rebuttal to stress importance of mental health and safety– argues it goes beyond finances #McSU — The Silhouette (@theSilhouette) January 19, 2017

It came to light that of all the candidates, only Nadarajah has read the new McMaster sexual assault response policy.

Nadarajah has read the policy, but feels there’s still work to be done #McSU — The Silhouette (@theSilhouette) January 19, 2017

When asked about how he would respond to xenophobia on campus, Vukovic commented he feels we should not engage with these groups or give them attention

Vukovic believes that if we give it attention, we only fuel the movement. “We shouldn’t be putting it in the spotlight” #McSU — The Silhouette (@theSilhouette) January 19, 2017

Ibe, Vukovic and Winkels vote NO on the Athletics & Recreation and Student Activity Building Referendum. Winkels argued the MSU should use the pre-existing space more efficiently.

Winkels: “we can look at ways to utilize space that is currently dead space and open up more space for students to use” #McSU — The Silhouette (@theSilhouette) January 19, 2017

All candidates vote YES on the Hamilton Transit Railway referendum and the syllabus repository referendum

Kousoulas argued her shuttle bus service will alleviate safety concerns and in turn help mental health on campus

Kousoulas is citing her shuttle bus service to help mental health efforts #McSU — The Silhouette (@theSilhouette) January 19, 2017

Ibe criticized the safety platforms of Inigo and Kousoulas for their focus only on on-campus safety

Ibe is critical of on campus safety concerns, which is on both Inigo’s and Kousoulas’ platform #McSU — The Silhouette (@theSilhouette) January 19, 2017

The Silhouette will be holding a livestreamed debate on Sunday Jan. 23.

Comments