MSU 2017 presidential candidates and referenda revealed Six McMaster students have confirmed their candidacy in the 2017 MSU presidential election

As of noon of Jan. 15, the MSU presidential race has officially begun, with the following candidates:

Chukky Ibe, Political Science V

Aquino Inigo, Honours Life Sciences IV

Patricia Kousoulas, Honours Life Sciences IV

Shaarujaa Nadarajah, Honours Life Sciences III, current vice president (Administration)

Matthew Vukovic, Engineering Physics and Management V

Leanne Winkels, Political Science IV

In addition, there will be three referenda:

Athletic and Recreation Expansion and Student Activity Building referendum

A referendum asking students if they wish pay a fee going towards expansion the Pulse and new Athletics and Recreation Building.President Justin Monaco-Barnes has taken a leave of absence to represent the official YES campaign for this referendum. Shane Zuchowski will represent the official NO campaign for this referendum.

Hamilton Street Railway Pass

As a part of the MSU’s agreement with the HSR, the conditions of the pass must go to referendum every 3 years, and asks students if they agree with the new, re-negotiated pass fee.

Syllabus Repository

This referendum asks students if they wish to task the vice president (Education) to create an open access repository of course outlines/syllabi.

Voting will open on Jan.24, and both voting and campaigning will end Jan. 26 at 5PM.

Comments