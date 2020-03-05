Men’s volleyball quarterfinal win leads to semi-final berth As the Forsyth Cup competition began over the weekend, McMaster looks to continue their dominant position in the OUA

After yet another successful season, the men’s volleyball team clinched the Ontario University Athletics West division for the fourth straight season. The winning year in the regular season had the Marauders entering the Forsyth Cup playoffs looking for a strong start against the University of Nipissing Lakers.

Currently ranked fifth overall in the nation, McMaster is looking to repeat its regular season dominance within the Forsyth Cup and it looks to be promising as they have come home with six of the last seven trophies. Having lost last year’s event in an invigorating five set showdown with the Queen’s University Gaels, the Marauders have revenge on their minds.

The momentum from coming off of a dominant 15 and two regular-season record bodes well for the Marauders’ continuation of their winning culture. Not only are they red hot, but they also previously defeated Nipissing in a commanding three to one match earlier this year.

Nipissing is no slouch but has regularly lost against OUA top five talent in the University of Toronto Varsity Blues, Queen’s University Gaels, Ryerson University Rams, Guelph University Gryphons and, of course, your McMaster Marauders. These statistics all gave Mac good reason to be hopeful entering this quarterfinal showing.

The Marauders wasted no time establishing their presence on the court as they got off to a commanding first set, beating the Lakers 25 to 14. This theme carried through the rest of the match as Nipissing failed to take the key strikes from the Marauders’ heavyweights.

Box score regulars Matt Passalent, Craig Ireland and Nathan Delguidice all combined for three aces and a total of 21 kills. These dominating performances along with the same great chemistry we’ve seen all year on court led to the eventual sweep of the Lakers.

Nipissing put up a match high 16 points in the second, but it was no competition for the maroon and grey as they reached 25 points in no time.

This win was crucial for McMaster as it helped secure the home court advantage for the final four portion of the Forsyth Cup. For the Marauders, playing at home is a recipe for success, as they haven’t lost in Hamilton all season.

On March 6, the Marauders will face their next opponent. The Queen’s University Gaels are looking to repeat their performance from last year. This will be a perfect revenge game for McMaster as they seek to beat the Gaels who knocked the Marauders from their shot at the banner last year.

Queen’s is a good team and the men will have their work cut out for them when they play. However, with home court advantage and the strong rumbling of Burridge by the fans, McMaster should come away with the win.

Make sure to come out to Burridge and support the boys March 6 at 8 p.m., as they look to advance to the finals.

