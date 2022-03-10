C/O Faculty of Engineering, McMaster University

Keep your masks on because it’s not over yet.

On March 21, 2022, Ontario will end most mask mandates, according to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

“Ontario will remove the mandatory masking requirement for most settings on March 21, with the exception of select settings such as public transit, health care settings, long-term care homes and congregate care settings,” read a statement issued by Moore.

Does this mean McMaster students can remove their masks starting March 21? No, it does not.

According to an email statement from McMaster’s Media Relations Manager Wade Hemsworth, “McMaster will maintain its longstanding mask requirement at all indoor sites until at least the end of the winter semester, including exams.”

The maintenance of McMaster’s masking requirement follows a similar announcement regarding the continuation of the school’s vaccination mandate.

When can students expect a relaxation to health and safety measures? Publicly assisted post-secondary institutions in Ontario, like McMaster, have jurisdiction to develop policies that govern academic and administrative matters, including health and safety measures such as masking or vaccine-

related policies.

If public health guidance remains the same, it is expected that the masking requirement and vaccination mandate will remain-in-place until at least the end of the 2022 winter term.

