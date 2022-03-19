C/O McMaster Sports Business Association

MSBA’s yearly industry conference is quickly approaching and this year’s concept is looking like a winner

The McMaster Sports Business Association’s sports industry conference is back, this time taking place on March 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The annual conference, which has become a mainstay for the MSBA, is something that the organization is extremely proud of and excited to offer to McMaster students looking for opportunities in sports.

Presidents Jared Bertrim and Tenzin Choney spoke very optimistically when discussing the upcoming event, stating that it is something that their entire executive team had dedicated themselves to. There’s a reason that this is the pillar event for the MSBA.

“This is our flagship event — it’s the one we put the most time and effort into at the end of the year. It’s a three-hour long conference. In the past we’ve had it in person, due to COVID this year unfortunately we have to have it online. We’re still going to have a great lineup of guests through three different panels,” said Bertrim.

The guest speaker panel this year features three primary sections; sports marketing, sports finance and a McMaster alumni panel. The MSBA aims to provide insight and opportunity for their members through this event by offering an elite group of speakers in each of these sections. Each section will have an allotted time of 50 minutes. Each panel will feature guests with interesting knowledge and perspectives to share.

“Those attending can expect an interactive event. I know we’ve all probably been to a lot of Zoom meetings or conferences where we sit back and listen, but we’re looking forward to being very interactive, where we have workshops [and] where you can work in breakout rooms . . . A big feature as a whole is the question-and-answer periods — that’s where we find students get the most value,” said Bertrim.

Of the three sections, both presidents seem to agree that the alumni panel is the one they are most looking forward to. It is a newbie section to the conference, but one that will surely be of interest to many students.

“This is actually our first year that we’re doing the McMaster alumni panel. The MSBA is six or seven years old and in the past we haven’t had that deep of an alumni network to pull from, to get speakers from. Now that we have a couple past presidents, a couple past McMaster students, we’re excited to have that panel,” explained Bertrim.

Choney also expressed her excitement for the new panel, explaining how interesting it will be to follow the journey of past McMaster students and past club members. It is largely viewed as an opportunity for current students to see the steps that alumni with similar academic or career aspirations have taken to get themselves into a position of success in the sports industry.

“This year it’s going to be super exciting because of the alumni panel. We get to ask them how they started at McMaster to where they are now, so kind of following along their journey after grad,” said Choney.

Although they are disappointed to have to host the conference online this year, they are happy to reap the benefits of a virtual conference, for example drawing in large crowds of student audiences.

“In the past we’ve stuck to local Hamilton guests, who have been great, but this year we get to go further and beyond. One of our panel alumni members works in Montreal right now for their hockey team, so we’re excited to have some further stretched members join our event,” explained Bertrim.

With the school year nearing a close, the MSBA is hoping to cap it off on a high note with their industry conference. Exams are a stressful time for nearly everyone and an event like this could be a great way to relieve some stress and enjoy it.

“We usually like to end the year with a bang. Exams are around the corner, so we want to end the year great,” said Choney.

Speakers have not yet been announced, but will continue to be revealed as the date of the conference arrives. Those interested in attending must purchase club membership for five dollars. More information can be found on the club’s social media accounts on Instagram or Facebook .

