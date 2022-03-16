Photo By: Andrew Mrozowski/Editor-in-Chief

Are you feeling the luck of the Irish? 🍀

UPDATE: McMaster University has once again canvased the Westdale area with flyers reminding students to be “good neighbours”.

A letter dropped off to houses in the Westdale area (Andrew Mrozowski/Editor-in-Chief).

“You have helped to create a welcoming environment during the past few weeks as we returned to in-person learning . . . Let’s keep that momentum going,” reads the letter.

McMaster has stated that there will be an increased security presence on campus and Hamilton police presence in the surrounding areas.

“We want to prevent any student from suffering the impacts of violating bylaws, laws, and/or McMaster’s Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities.”

On March 11, McMaster University released a statement asking students to be mindful of the community as St. Patrick’s Day approaches.

“Heading into St. Patrick’s Day, our hope is that we can reinforce our culture of caring and being a good neighbour, and be considerate of the families, seniors, and fellow students who live around us,” reads a statement from Associate Vice-President & Dean of Students Sean Van Koughnett.

Warnings from McMaster about St. Patrick’s Day are not new. Before COVID-19, McMaster similarly warned students about the risks of large-scale gatherings.

“University communities experience larger-scale outdoor parties and public street gatherings that can be unsafe and can jeopardize the health and well-being of participants and neighbours,” reads the 2019 statement from McMaster Daily News.

The MSU also released a video to address possible concerns regarding large gatherings.

These warnings come after a series of destructive homecoming events in early October which saw property damage, large gatherings, and arrests.

After that event, the university strongly condemned the “fake homecoming” gatherings and apologized on behalf of students.

“On their behalf, I apologize for this behaviour, particularly by those who caused damage and put anyone at risk. Such actions are completely unacceptable,” stated President and Vice-Chancellor David Farrar.

For those who choose to attend St. Patrick’s Day gatherings, the university urges students to avoid large groups, to keep roads clear, and to be considerate towards the community.

Like previous years, the university is also paying for additional Hamilton police officers to patrol the neighbourhood on St. Patrick’s Day.

