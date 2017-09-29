Which McMaster Homecoming Personality Are You?

[{"title":"The Hoco Butterfly","points":"0"},{"title":"The Homecoming Homebody","points":"0"},{"title":"2 Busy 4 Hoco","points":"0"},{"title":" The Rowdy One","points":"2"},{"title":"The Mess","points":"1"}] My whole body will be drenched in the maroon I bleed.

[{"title":"The Hoco Butterfly","points":"2"},{"title":"The Homecoming Homebody","points":"0"},{"title":"2 Busy 4 Hoco","points":"1"},{"title":" The Rowdy One","points":"1"},{"title":"The Mess","points":"2"}] Hints of maroon in accessories (bandanas, bows, socks.)

[{"title":"The Hoco Butterfly","points":"1"},{"title":"The Homecoming Homebody","points":"2"},{"title":"2 Busy 4 Hoco","points":"0"},{"title":" The Rowdy One","points":"0"},{"title":"The Mess","points":"1"}] I just bought the Homecoming T-shirt.

[{"title":"The Hoco Butterfly","points":"0"},{"title":"The Homecoming Homebody","points":"2"},{"title":"2 Busy 4 Hoco","points":"1"},{"title":" The Rowdy One","points":"0"},{"title":"The Mess","points":"1"}] I might wear maroon by accident.