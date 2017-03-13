McMaster to close at 5:30 p.m. Snowstorm forces university to close, all non-essential buildings will close

If you had a Monday night class or midterm, your schedule just got a whole lot lighter.

Due to a snowstorm expected to dump up to 30cm on Hamilton, McMaster University announced it will close at 5:30 p.m.

McMaster will close tonight at 5:30 p.m.: https://t.co/s2pRkE2teO — McMaster University (@McMasterU) March 13, 2017

Only essential services will remain open. According to the university’s closure policy, essential services are:

 Security Services

 Food service in the residences, as designated by Hospitality Services

 CAF

 Housing & Conference Services

 Staff providing patient care

 Powerhouse

 Nuclear Reactor & related Health Physics services

 Snow Removal (grounds crew)

 Emergency repair and maintenance

 Telecommunications Should the university close for Tuesday, March 14, an announcement will be made via DailyNews and posted on McMaster’s Facebook and Twitter pages by 5:30 a.m.

