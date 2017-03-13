McMaster to close at 5:30 p.m. Snowstorm forces university to close, all non-essential buildings will close
If you had a Monday night class or midterm, your schedule just got a whole lot lighter.
Due to a snowstorm expected to dump up to 30cm on Hamilton, McMaster University announced it will close at 5:30 p.m.
McMaster will close tonight at 5:30 p.m.: https://t.co/s2pRkE2teO
— McMaster University (@McMasterU) March 13, 2017
Only essential services will remain open. According to the university’s closure policy, essential services are:
- Security Services
- Food service in the residences, as designated by Hospitality Services
- CAF
- Housing & Conference Services
- Staff providing patient care
- Powerhouse
- Nuclear Reactor & related Health Physics services
- Snow Removal (grounds crew)
- Emergency repair and maintenance
- Telecommunications
Should the university close for Tuesday, March 14, an announcement will be made via DailyNews and posted on McMaster’s Facebook and Twitter pages by 5:30 a.m.