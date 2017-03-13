48065979

McMaster to close at 5:30 p.m. Snowstorm forces university to close, all non-essential buildings will close

If you had a Monday night class or midterm, your schedule just got a whole lot lighter.

Due to a snowstorm expected to dump up to 30cm on Hamilton, McMaster University announced it will close at 5:30 p.m.

Only essential services will remain open. According to the university’s closure policy, essential services are:

  •   Security Services
  •   Food service in the residences, as designated by Hospitality Services
  •   CAF
  •   Housing & Conference Services
  •   Staff providing patient care
  •   Powerhouse
  •   Nuclear Reactor & related Health Physics services
  •   Snow Removal (grounds crew)
  •   Emergency repair and maintenance
  •   Telecommunications

Should the university close for Tuesday, March 14, an announcement will be made via DailyNews and posted on McMaster’s Facebook and Twitter pages by 5:30 a.m.

