Every February in Canada, people participate in Black History Month events and festivities to celebrate and honor the legacy of Black Canadians and their communities . McMaster also took the time to partake in these activities, as did the Marauders.

The Marauders organized many different events and initiatives, including a basketball game dedicated to the cause and advocacy posts on social media .

Events happening Week 4 of #BHM at @McMasterU.



Feb 22: Looking Back and Moving Forward

Feb 23: When You are Black History

Feb 23: Black at MAC: Giving Back

Feb 25: Celebration Games



For more information and to register, click the link in bio! pic.twitter.com/5AFrW6GdrY — Black History Month @ McMaster University (@BHMatMac) February 18, 2022

The Marauders posted quotes from Black Canadian leaders, such as Masai Ujiri, the President of Toronto Raptors and Jean Augustine , the first Black woman elected in parliament.

Additionally, the McMaster Black Student Athlete Council organized a special panel that is dedicated to the Black community in which Hamilton legends shared their experiences within sport and the way they navigated throughout their careers.

Given past reports of anti-Black racism in McMaster athletics, it is an important step for the Marauders to honour Black athletes that have inspired and influenced the sporting community.

