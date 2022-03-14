C/O McMaster University

Hope you’re ready to listen to “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”

McMaster University’s Office of the Registrar has announced a legacy graduation for the class of 2020 and 2021.

“The pandemic may have delayed your in-person celebrations, but the McMaster University community is planning a special event, just for you,” read an email sent out to recent Alumni.

Recent graduates have been asked to fill out a form, which we suspect is to garner interest levels from past alumni.

“You serve your time in the spotlight. Cross the stage, take photos and celebrate your success with your friends, family and fellow Marauders!” stated the email.

Although much hasn’t been announced about the graduation yet, the in-person event is set to take place during the week of May 23, 2022 at the First Ontario Concert Hall in Hamilton, ON.

This is a developing story.

