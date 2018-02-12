Mac’s most recent IT student forum Mosaic and Avenue feedback session sparks a discussion about improving McMaster technology

On Feb. 5, the McMaster Students Union, IT governance and IT review organized an event aimed at collecting feedback from students about their experiences with Mosaic and Avenue to Learn.

The event was facilitated by Susan Mitchell, director of administration at the DeGroote School of Business, Marzena Kielar, manager IT reporting and data warehouse, Amanda Lee Baldwin, senior manager IT review implementation and Michelle Zheng, assistant registrar at the registrar’s office.

While the feedback session was held to learn about students’ use of technology at McMaster, the facilitators were also interested in finding out what changes had occurred since the IT Services Review that was published in Nov. 16.

On Feb. 5, twenty five students from multiple programs and faculties, such as science, health sciences, business and humanities, joined the discussion, which focused on how McMaster’s technology could be enhanced to improve the student experience.

According to Baldwin, at the feedback session, students asked if more information to be provided through McMaster’s technology services, such as course outlines, recommended courses, insight about fees and baking options, supplemental online course materials and a schedule planning tool.

They also asked to receive notifications, such as tuition due dates, upfront, be able to personalize the information displayed on McMaster technology platforms and gain access to a mobile version of different tools and services.

“Students need access to a variety of tools that are all separate [such as] different LMS tools, faculty and course websites, supplemental online course materials and quizzes,” said Baldwin.

The feedback from the event will inform discussion topics for the information technology student advisory committee, which will launch next fall.

“The ITSAC will provide a forum for students to discuss campus technology priorities, and issues. Members of the committee will include representatives from student organizations across campus, and the general student population, to collaborate on current, and new IT initiatives,” said Baldwin.

Recruitment for the committee will begin in March 2018.

