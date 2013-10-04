PHOTO: Mac Alliance for Body Peace teams up with Mokshi Yoga

Aurora Coltman

Silhouette Intern

levitra cialis viagra price

Mac Alliance for Body Peace saw a great turn-out to their first event as a club. The event, an outdoor yoga session, was led by a volunteer McMaster student on Oct. 2.

With the Mac ABP goal of promoting physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness, a partnership with Moksha Yoga, a Hamilton yoga studio, gave the club members a chance to meet with their supporters, and to see the support that will prompt them in taking the next steps.

Katarina Polletto, the club’s president, Kate Lebedeva, director of promotions, were pleased with the turn-out. They said that while yoga was indeed their first event planned, it was only one of many events to come.

Photo by Aurora Coltman.

Comments