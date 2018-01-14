MSU Elections 2018: Lindsay D’Souza’s Platform Overview

Lindsay D’Souza is a level IV English and Cultural Studies student. Her platform, split into eight pillars, discusses improving community on campus, student wellness, advocacy and safety.

D’Souza was previously an Student Representatives Assembly (Humanities) member from 2015 to 2017. During her time on the SRA, she sat on the Executive Board and the University Affairs committee. In addition to her work with the SRA, D’Souza has also been involved with the Ontario University Student Alliance as both a delegate to their general assembly and a summer research intern. She has also been involved with various leadership groups on campus.

D’Souza’s first pillar focuses on academic success. She plans on re-examining the deferred exams system; creating an ad-hoc committee to review three-year degrees, reviewing academic routes interdisciplinary students can take and pushing the last day of cancelling classes without a failure by default.

The second pillar focuses on improving community. D’Souza hones in on improving Homecoming, by advocating for a redesign of the Homecoming Expo and limiting midterms during Homecoming.

The third pillar addresses employment after graduation. D’Souza hopes to continue working with the university to make sure that the university follows through on the McMaster Employment Engagement Strategy.

D’Souza’s fourth pillar lays out her plan to support MSU clubs. She plans on creating an online clubs reimbursement form, upgrading MSU Clubspace lockers to better suit their needs, creating a summer networking retreat for clubs similar to the ones offered to MSU part-time managers and SRA members and creating workshop opportunities.

The fifth pillar covers improving technology on campus. D’Souza wishes to create a resource hub where students can readily access technology-related information such as that taught during TechLit week this year. D’Souza also hopes to introduce low-cost personal IT services to help students take care of their personal devices.

Through her sixth pillar, D’Souza also plans on improving transit by being a part of the creation of the MSU policy paper on public transit, set to occur in March of this year. D’Souza also plans to collect data from the U-Pass Presto card to see how students use the HSR.

D’Souza’s penultimate pillar focuses on student safety. She hopes to follow through on the results of the Ward 1 participatory budgeting project, which showed that students wish for more street lighting in the neighbourhoods around McMaster. She also hopes to revamp the current McMaster security app, MUSST.

D’Souza’s last pillar focuses on student wellness. She hopes to better promote the Student Assistance Program, a counselling service offered to all MSU members; she hopes to introduce care managers into student residences, ensure the Student Wellness Centre expansion includes student voices, restructure both the SWC website and the MSU Health Plan, given the expansion of OHIP to include the cost of many prescription drugs for people under 25.

To learn more about Lindsay D’Souza’s campaign, visit her website: www.lindsaydsouza2018.com

Comments