Keep technology in the classroom Despite distractions, the benefits of laptops and phones are too great to ignore

By: Ivan Kovalev

Popular discussions about technology include the importance for students who want to succeed in school to own a cell phone and laptop, and the resistance from some professors in allowing students to use their devices in-class. Since education and the workplace are increasingly becoming more paper-free environments, it is in the community’s best interest to adapt and make sure every student is able to use a personal electronic device.

It also seems to be the main method of communication for most users. College statistics from 2012 state that 95 per cent of students carry their phones to class, 92 per cent of students use their phones during class and 10 per cent bring their phones to exams. It is fair to conclude that almost everybody looks at a screen at least once a day. With everything a smartphone can offer like reminders, schedules, business calls, calculators and e-mails, it is not hard to identify the pros of phone usage during school hours. This is in addition to the benefits students can get from spending time on their computers and laptops.

The obstacle for students to procrastinate or not pay attention to their academics is always there, but it is the self-control that one must conquer to continue with their homework.

Technology plays a key role in safety and protocol regulations. In case of an emergency, anyone is just three digits away from contacting emergency medical services for assistance.

Even though there are many beneficial outcomes that are produced from technology, the main con of the distracting nature of technology is a strong one. The obstacle for students to procrastinate or not pay attention to their academics is always there, but it is the self-control that one must conquer to continue with their homework.

You could argue that phones and laptops should be banned from schools, but that just limits any user in regards of communication. While it can be a distraction in the classroom, the accessibility for those that are willing to use it to complement their in-class learning is simply too high to ignore.

Students elected Chukky Ibe for McMaster Students Union president and one of his promises caught the public’s attention the most. He promised for better Wi-Fi all around campus for all; something no other candidate this year placed any emphasis on. Internet access seems to be the number one priority. This is no surprise as it is an issue that can affect every student taking classes at McMaster.

You should care about the issue pertaining cell phones. Not because it may lower a student’s grade point average, but because they may become too attached to their technology. In today’s society, this is all you can expect from an average student at McMaster University as their phone is just another one of the mandatory tools their school supplies holds.

