Hot Takes with MSU Presidential Candidate Krystina Koc

Andrew Mrozowski interviews MSU Presidential Candidate Krystina Koc. Watch the video for some hot wings and hot takes:

[Video Description: Andrew Mrozowski sits down with MSU Presidential Candidate Krystina Koc at Twelve Eighty for an interview. Andrew asked Krystina four questions as they ate wings of increasing heat and spice intensity]

Comments