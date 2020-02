Hot Takes with MSU Presidential Candidate Giancarlo Dé-Re

Trisha Gregorio interviews MSU Presidential Candidate Giancarlo Dé-Re. Watch the video for some hot wings and hot takes:

[Video Description: Trisha Gregorio sits down with MSU Presidential Candidate Giancarlo Dé-Re at Twelve Eighty for an interview. Trisha asked Giancarlo four questions as they ate wings of increasing heat and spice intensity]

Comments