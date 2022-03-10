C/O McMaster Students Union

The General Assembly allows you to make a difference at McMaster

The MSU General Assembly is the constitutionally mandated annual meeting of all full-time undergraduate students (18 or more units). Any student may submit a motion for discussion or debate and speak for – or against – any issue.

The GA serves as an opportunity to participate in the decision-making process of the MSU and have an opportunity to direct the organization’s actions. Additionally, it is a place where the business of students is brought before an open and public session, where individuals can have any business addressed and even have binding motions passed on the union.

If you would like to attend the MSU General Assembly, please complete the registration form, found online at www.msumcmaster.ca/ga . You will be asked to include your McMaster University email address and student number. The registration form must be completed on or before March 21, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST. Registrants will receive an invitation and a link to join the General Assembly via email on March 22.

Please plan to join the GA 30 minutes prior to the start time, in order to validate your student identification. More information about the process to join the GA and validate your student identification will be provided in the invitation email.

Any MSU member (a full-time undergraduate student, enrolled in 18 or more units) can submit a motion to be debated at the General Assembly. The GA motion submission window will close on March 15, 2022 at 5pm (EST). To submit a motion, please visit the GA website and complete the submission form.

The agenda for the 2022 MSU General Assembly will be posted online on March 16. The MSU Speaker, the chair of the General Assembly, will order the agenda based on logical reasoning, not necessarily in the order in which motions were submitted. To assist with attendees with meeting preparation, a helpful guide to the procedures used to conduct the General Assembly can be found online.

