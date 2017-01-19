Harbour Diner Timeless brunch restaurant is just a short bus ride away from campus

What it is

Brunch is my favourite meal of the day. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and savoury, going out and being lazy. And at the Harbour Diner, the staff have nailed that balance.

Offering a range of omelettes, fried eggs, bacon and sweet treats, this restaurant is a must-try for anyone serious about brunch.

For its seasoned patrons, the restaurant is a neighbourhood favourite and it’s no wonder it has been featured on You Gotta Eat Here! and many other food blogs and websites. The diner’s plain exterior reveals a cozy collection of tables and chairs inside, welcoming both regular guests and new fans.

How to get there from Westdale/Ainslie Wood

Hop on any downtown bus (1, 5, 51) and get off at Main and Bay. Walk north half a block on Bay Street to the Bay and George stop and wait for the 4 Bayfront bus. The Harbour Diner (486 James Street North) is just south of the James and Picton stop.

How much

For brunch, prices range from $7 to about $15, but the average price is around $10. For lunch and dinner, prices start a little closer to $10, and the restaurant website recommends making a reservation.

What to get

It’s no secret that I love bread, so my go-to at the Harbour Diner is their cinnamon raisin French toast. It’s everything I’m looking for in a brunch dish: a little crunchy around the crust, but the centre of each piece is fluffy, creating the perfect, oh-so-important bread to syrup ratio.

To cut the sweetness a little, order a side of their home fries (or steal them from your brunch date). They’re crispy, a little greasy and delicious.

Why it’s great

Between the old, slightly peeling wallpaper and the mismatched retro furniture, the Harbour Diner feels like home from the moment you walk in.

The food is presented without pretension on a variety of plates that could have been scooped up at a selection of yard sales and the Motown and 70s pop playlists only add to the restaurant’s cozy atmosphere.

I love the Harbour Diner because its vibe feels perfect no matter what time of year it is.

It’s close enough to the bus stop that you’re not left to the elements for terribly long in the winter, but it’s also a short enough walk from Hamilton’s bayfront that in nicer weather, your day out practically plans itself.

My first trip to the Harbour Diner was with a good friend after a pretty rough week last winter.

It was that kind of heavy, miserable weather so common in Ontario in March, but I could feel the coziness of the diner from the moment we walked through the door.

Food may not be a cure-all, and it can’t cancel out a bad day, but if any food could, it would be from the brunch menu at the Harbour Diner.

