Here is your guide for the 2017 Supercrawl This year’s Supercrawl will take over 16 city blocks to showcase music, fashion, art exhibits and food from Hamilton and beyond. We’ve highlighted the must see events the arts and culture festival has to offer

Catch these acts

PUP

Friday | 11:00 PM | City of Music/Exclaim! Stage (James St. N. & West Harbour GO)

From Lollapalooza to Osheaga, PUP will now be hitting the Exclaim! Stage with a thrilling performance. The punk rock band has been performing shows across Canada, the States and the UK. Two years and 450 shows after the release of their self-titled debut, PUP is back with their latest album The Dream Is Over. Ironically, the band’s dream is very much not dead, and their music will be sure to make you feel alive.

Thank you so much for the energy you brought today, Lollapalooza! Photo by Erica Lauren. A post shared by PUP (@puptheband) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Aron D’Alesio

Saturday | 11:45 PM | Mills Hardware (95 King East)

Tucked away in an improvised studio, Hamilton’s Aron D’Alesio spent many nights piecing together his recently released self-titled debut LP. D’Alesio has been a musician since his teenage years and has gone on tour with the band Young Rival before deciding to pursue his creative work independently. The indie-pop LP is the product of creative freedom, experimentation and influences from The Beach Boys and 50s surf-rock.

haaaaay, my debut rec comes out aug 25 on @paperbagrecords. @thecreatorclass is premiering the video for the lead single Diamond Ring. Check it out–link in the bio 📸 @strangeprocess A post shared by arondalesio (@arondalesio) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Basia Bulat

Saturday | 4 PM | Hamilton International Airport Stage (James St. N. & King St.)

Bulat is a Juno nominated folk and pop singer-songwriter with an energetic presence on stage. Her electrifying voice is often accompanied by her unique instruments, including the ukulele and autoharp, that leave her audiences’ hearts fluttering. Her latest pop album, Good Advice, was written during long drives to Kentucky exploring her own heartbreak.

Made it to the city that apparently doesn’t exist… But it does! Happy to be here, Bielefeld! It’s an early one tonight at Falkendom- 8 pm show! 📸: @thisismymistake A post shared by Basia Bulat (@basiabulat) on May 31, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Harrison

Friday | 6:30 PM | Hamilton International Airport Stage (James St. N. & King St.)

Whether you are feeling some R&B or in a mood to dance and head bop with thousands of fans, Harrison’s performance is an opportunity to lose yourself in electronic music. The 22-year-old Toronto producer is getting ready to release his second full-length album which showcases his songwriting talents and diverse array of musical genres.

Harrison (@harrison.music) @ Field Trip Festival, Fort York Garrison Common . . . #harrison #harrisonmusic #electronic #fieldtrip A post shared by Josh Beaulne (@beaulneconcertphone) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Immerse yourself and explore

Fractalize: I’ve Loved You From Afar

Extended Supercrawl Hours | Factory Media Centre (228 James St. N.)

Curated by Lesley Loksi Chan, Tony Vieira and Arthur Yeung, I’ve Loved You From Afar is a multimedia art installation that utilizes virtual reality to explore human interaction through distance and desire.

The Take Up

Friday | 12:30 PM | Toyota Art Zone (James St. N. & Cannon St.)

The Take Company, created by Mooncalf Theater founder, Rose Hopkins, will be having hourly performances of a piece called The Distance Between Us and the Sun. Two audience members will be immersed in the intimate show as they follow the actors along James Street.

#ilovefilmseries Screening

Saturday | 7 to 10 PM | Art Gallery of Hamilton (23 King St. W.)

AGH will be screening Canada’s top ten award winning shorts, including the 2015 drama, Overpass, which was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for the Best Live Action Short Drama.

Grab a bite

The Dirty South

All Weekend | James St. N. & Rebecca St.

Possibly the best savoury and sweet combination to ever be experienced by meat loving taste buds is chicken and waffles. #HamOnt’s The Dirty South delivers just that with their food truck classic, Dirty Southern Love, which is a triple decker of buttermilk waffles stuffed with Louisiana butter chicken, arugula, and maple syrup covered bacon.

Wishing you and yours a very happy #nationalwaffleday. #eatresponsibly #dirtysouthernlove A post shared by Dirty South (@dirtysouthtruck) on Aug 24, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT

50 Pesos

All Weekend | James St. N. & Rebecca St.

Nothing like fresh, flavourful and Latin inspired tacos made from scratch. Not only does 50 Pesos value real food, but their diverse options cater to any appetite. Want to skip the meat and go for the seafood? Try the fish mango chipotle tacos. Vegetarian? Black bean tacos with guacamole or the poutine is for you. Vegan? Order the macho nachos made with delicious organic corn dip, fresh salsa and bean dip. Gluten-free? Many of the menu items will be!

Tiny Tom Donuts

All Weekend | James St. N. & Vine St.

You can try to resist the fluffy mini donuts as they move out of boiling oil onto a mini conveyor belt, but as soon as they are tossed into a bag, sprinkled with Tiny Tom flavours, your mouth will be watering. Chocolate, icing sugar, and cinnamon are just a few flavours to try this weekend.

Tiny Tom Mini Donuts. Fluffy, made fresh, and golden brown with cinnamon sugar A post shared by Colin Chan (@chanster1027) on Apr 28, 2015 at 12:00pm PDT

