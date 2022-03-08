PHOTO C/O Metroland

Delivered right to your arm!

The GO-VAXX mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus is returning to McMaster on Tuesday, March 8th and Wednesday March 16th.

The mobile clinic is providing first, second or third doses to McMaster students, staff, faculty and members of the Hamilton community.

Clinic appointments can be booked via the provinces booking portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Appointments for the March 16th slot can be booked starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 12th.

The bus will be in Lot I on McMaster’s main campus.

It is recommended that attendees bring their Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) and/or University Health Insurance Plan (UHIP) card to the clinic.

International students should bring physical, hard copies of previous vaccinations from other countries.

