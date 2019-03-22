Getting to know Athlete of the Week Alex Drover Get to know Alex Drover, the highest-placing Marauder in this year’s Track and Field National Championships, and March 12’s Male Athlete of the Week

Photo C/O Ian McAlpine

Last weekend, the McMaster track team headed to Manitoba for the U Sports Track and Field National Championship. Although the team did not return with any hardware or medals, Mac’s Alex Drover finished in fifth place for the 3,000m event. With McMaster not particularly known for their indoor track season and the intense competition he was up against, this accomplishment got Drover recognized by the Marauders Athletic department.

The Silhouette: What year and program are you in?



Drover: Second year of integrated biomedical engineering and health sciences.

Tell us what made you decide to come to Mac.



D: A big part of why I came to Mac was because of [that] program. My year is the first year it’s been offered. It’s a pretty special program because it’s not something that’s offered in a lot of places, due to the combination of engineering and health sciences. Then, from the running aspect, the team was quite similar to what I had done in high school, so it was an easy transition. Lastly, [head coach Paula Schnurr] is one of the best coaches around so I really wanted to run for her.

Tell us a bit about the National Championships.



D: It was a really fun experience. I didn’t get to run indoor track last year because of an illness, so this was my first time at an indoor track championship in university. It was a little bit daunting because all of the best athletes were there, though it went relatively well. Going into it, I didn’t have huge expectations for myself because I’m one of the younger athletes. So, I wanted to do as well as possible, but I knew it was going to be a challenging race. I ended up finishing fifth in the race, which was exactly where I was ranked going into it, so I was very happy with that finish.

Forward Linnaea Harper and distance runner Alex Drover are the @PitaPitCanada Athletes of the Week after their performances at @usportsca Championships. #GoMacGo READ ⬇️https://t.co/hRO6YZse6e — McMaster Athletics (@McMasterSports) March 12, 2019

What was your initial reaction when you received the McMaster Pita Pit Athlete of the week honour?



D: It was pretty cool, and I was quite honoured because I know volleyball had their OUA Championships that same weekend. I know they have a lot of talent on their team so there were a lot of guys that could have been nominated that are equally as well deserving of that award.

If you had to tell us one thing about yourself that people don’t know, what would it be?



D: Right before races, I like to watch movies. There is one in particular called Prefontaine, it’s a running movie and I’ve watched it several times before races.

Lastly, what are your goals for this season?

D: Placing fourth really left me with the urge for a little bit more being that close to the podium. I know I have a lot left in me especially with a few more years after school so my goals are to grow and medal in the future.

