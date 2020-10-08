This sponsored article is brought to you by the Student Success Centre. The Silhouette newsroom was not involved in the creation of this content.

Are you planning for grad school, medical school, law school or another further education program type? If so, you might be wondering how schools and programs are adapting to provide quality learning opportunities during COVID-19.

Will everything be online? Will I still be able to complete a work placement? Is the application process different now?

The answers to these questions are likely different for each school and program. That’s why the Student Success Centre’s hosting the Online Further Education Fair on October 21 and 22, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. More than 70 schools and programs are attending this year’s fair, so you can drop in and connect directly with representatives who can answer your questions and offer guidance related to a specific program or field. There will be representatives from graduate programs, professional schools, graduate certificate programs and further education programs abroad.

Get registration details and explore all the participating schools and programs on the SSC website.

Additionally, with COVID-19 impacting the current job market, SSC career counsellors note that many students are choosing to pursue further education as a way to be more thoughtful about their career path. This could mean that programs are even more competitive than usual.

So how do you set yourself apart in your application?

This is another question for the program representatives at the Further Education Fair. These representatives are eager to meet McMaster students and offer insight and tips on preparing a successful application.

Here’s what some of this year’s representatives have to say.

Choose an opportunity that works for you.

The advice from recruiters, “choose the graduate program you love!” And search for a program that offers work-integrated learning (co-op, placements, practicums) if it fits with your further education plan.

Do your research.

Gathering as much information as you can will help with your application. When attending the fair, the representatives encourage you to “have great questions ready!”

Include references who will back you up.

“Solid academic references are key to any grad school application.” Choose people who believe in you!

Make it personal.

Recruiters want to know what makes you different. “Be yourself! Don’t try to tell programs what you think they want to hear, be honest and authentic about who you are and your personal story.”

Apply early.

Some programs are extremely competitive, but “applying early will give you a head start.” Applying early also gives you the most scholarship options.

Get more application tips and resources on the SSC website.

