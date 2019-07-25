[FRINGE FESTIVAL REVIEW] Animal Show Bald eagles, seagulls, and cats, oh my!

Photo courtesy of Animal Show

By: Lauren O’Donnell

Animal Show is playing as part of the Hamilton Fringe Festival, and is in the Staircase Theatre in the Bright Room. It runs until Sunday, July 28th.

Over the course of its 55 minutes showtime, Katie Hood’s one-woman play takes you through the daring rescues and harrowing tales of her time as an animal rescuer on the West coast. It is a roller coaster of emotions; by turns hilarious, gut-wrenching, and uplifting. I laughed so hard that I cried, and then I just plain old cried.

Hood breathes life into every character and every situation. We’re right there with her as she saves bald eagles, seagulls, and cats alike.* We are taken through several different rescues, interspersed with Hood’s stories and dialogues with others. Each character is memorable and interesting, with unique and funny personalities and quirks. It’s hard to say what is more compelling: the daring rescue of a bald eagle stranded at sea, or speed dating gone disastrously wrong.

This show is a masterclass in storytelling, chock full of memorable tails and delightfully funny jokes. Provided free of context, my favourite line from the show is: “Cat urine is like the British Empire; nothing is gonna stand in its way.”

You should see this show if you like laughing uproariously, hearing stories about animals, and questioning your existence.

10/10, would cackle maniacally again.

For more information, visit http://hamiltonfringe.ca/shows/animal-show/

*And, of course, she’s never held a cat before.

