Fighting to the finish The McMaster men's volleyball prove time and time again that hard work pays off

By: Camila Stupecka

The McMaster men’s volleyball team has proved to be a strong, skilled team this season, so it is no surprise that head coach Dave Preston is happy with the performance of the team. Currently unbeaten in University Sports competition, the team is heading into the playoffs confident and full of anticipation. Preston sees how the team is doing, but knows they can do more.

“Am I happy? Yes. But not satisfied, yet,” Preston said. “[The goal is] improvement by design. [Right now, we have] really good depth. But now we need consistency, to play the same players over and over, to get a good rhythm.”

Such depth allows more players to gain experience and to strengthen as a unit. In this way each player gets exposure, allowing them to work on their skills on the court. The rotation of the setter position in their matches against Western and Windsor during the Think Pink weekend was a prime example.

“We had three different setters on [that weekend.] Andrew Kocur, Andrew Richards and David Doty.” Preston said. “We could have just kept Kocur on, [but by rotating them], all of them got setting experience [and all of them brought] different styles to the game.”

The focus has been concentrated mostly on the development of unique skills in every player. Coming toward the end of the season, Preston is ready to create some rhythm, allowing for a more consistent representation of smooth plays to emerge on the court.

But what is the ultimate strategy when playing such a wide range of seasoned opponents? Being good at everything.

“Each opponent has presented a unique challenge.” Preston said. “[It’s] all about match-up.”

The Mac men are a balanced and flexible team, which has been represented in their season-long successes in Ontario University Athletics competition this season.

Fourth-year Brandon Koppers, fifth-year Danny Demyanenko and third-year Andrew Richards have stepped up as leaders of the team, working hard and making sure the team improves not only its volleyball skills but their fellowship skills as well.

“[The leaders] let people lead and fall back when necessary,” said Preston. “Developing fellowship skills is just as important as developing leadership skills.”

Individually, they are also major assets to the team’s overall dynamic; Koppers excels in passing and hitting offside, Demyanenko in his defensive blocks and Richards is an asset at almost every position. Richards’ versatility is what truly impresses Preston.

“He has played almost every position.” said Preston. “Whether it’s by necessity or by choice.”

Another one of the team’s key moves is to surprise the opposition. The men’s team has been switching two liberos on and off the court, first-year Jordan Pereira and fourth-year Pawel Jedrzejewski. Pereira plays on the defensive and Jedrzejewski plays on reception, and together they not only bring their own unique styles to the court to give further depth to the team, but are also cause for potential confusion for opponents.

“Introducing both is really effective,” said Preston. “Jordan is one of the best diggers in the world and Pawel brings stability [due to his] experience and expertise. It brings a positive rivalry.”

The team is ready to push the limits and finish the season on a winning note. Marauder supporters hope that the team can carry their momentum into postseason play, and make a return trip to the OUA final four.

