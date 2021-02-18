A guide to a cozy, stay-at-home date night

By: Tracy Huynh, Contributor

While you may not be able to be physically with your loved ones, there are still memorable ways to connect from the comfort of your own home. Whether you’re in a relationship, celebrating with friends or embracing self-love, we’ve got you covered. Here are eight ways to spread the love — and not the virus!

Have a relaxing Zoom art night

What better way to spend date night than by making art with (and potentially for) a loved one! Grab some paint and follow along with an online class or Bob Ross tutorial. You can also get a pottery painting kit from Play with Clay Hamilton or a cookie painting kit from Cake and Loaf by curbside pickup or delivery.

Enjoy a romantic takeout dinner

Light some candles and get glammed up or put on your comfiest set of PJs for a romantic dinner over Zoom. For a bit of a twist, order each other’s meals so that whatever comes to your doorstep will be a surprise.

3. Get out into nature

Tired of screens? Go for a walk while on a call with your significant other or bestie. It’s a great way to get some exercise and enjoy some conversation. If you’re in Hamilton, Cootes Paradise and its picturesque trails are a great option!

Take a virtual museum tour

Explore an exhibit, talk about your favourite pieces and learn something new. Check out these virtual tours of iconic Hamilton museums including Dundurn Castle, Whitehern Historic House and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology. You can also find virtual tours of world-class museums like the Louvre, NASA museum and the Smithsonian!

Jam out

Connect with your partner musically by having a virtual jam session. If you’re feeling extra creative, you could even turn it into a songwriting night. Even if you’re not musically gifted, anyone can sing karaoke!

Have a one-on-one game night

Escape into a virtual world with games like Animal Crossing and Minecraft or unleash your competitive spirit with classic games like chess and Battleship. Want to see how you work as a team under stress? Try a virtual escape room.

Act out a dramatic scene

Find a script of your favourite movie or a random play and be over-the-top silly! If you’ve got a knack for impressions, this is your chance to get a few laughs out of your partner.

Get to know each other on a deeper level

This card game gives you conversation prompts to get past the small talk and learn more about your partner. For a free alternative, you can find similar prompts on this website.

Author