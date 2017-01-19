Daly returns to Marauders Following Greg Knox’s off-season hires, newly hired defensive assistant Mike Daly opens up on his relationship with Knox and his expectations for the 2017 season

By: Eamon Hillis

In preparation for the upcoming 2017 season, the McMaster football program has made significant staffing changes within their organization.

Spearheaded by head coach Greg Knox, these changes come following a disappointing 2016 season in which the Marauders were eliminated in the Ontario University Athletics semi-final by Wilfred Laurier.

One of the team’s most intriguing additions this off-season is the former All-Canadian Marauder Mike Daly as defensive assistant. Daly, who is currently a defensive back for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, saw much success during his time at Mac. Throughout his five seasons as a Marauder, he recorded and impressive 95 tackles and 10 interceptions in 38 games and was an integral part of McMaster’s historic 2011 Vanier Cup victory.

During Daly’s years at McMaster (2008-2013), Knox worked as the team’s defensive coordinator. Under Knox’s leadership, Daly and the Marauder defence were tremendously successful, earning a reputation as one of the best units in the nation. During this time, Knox and Daly built a strong relationship, one that has continued to this day. When coach Knox decided to make adjustments for next season, Daly was on the shortlist.

“Knox was my defensive coordinator when I was at Mac for four of my five years,” Daly said. “He went on to coach the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as I was playing for the Tiger-Cats, and we kept our relationship going. As soon as he got hired back at McMaster, he got in touch with me and offered me an opportunity to become involved. I jumped all over it.”

This is Daly’s first full-time coaching position, but his hiring does not come as a surprise. The Ti-Cats DB has continued to assist the program with its recruiting and player development during the off-season.

“I had been playing in Hamilton, so it was easy for me to stay involved with McMaster,” Daly said. “I had a really great experience here and built good relationships with the coaches. I always wanted to give support and I figured that if I could help with the coaching while still playing, I could set myself up well for the future and I could continue to learn from the more experienced guys.”

Considering the Marauders’ OUA semi-final loss this past season, many have speculated that the reason for Knox’s adjustments is a sense of dissatisfaction with the team’s overall performance. But Daly seems understanding of last year’s outcome, and does not feel that significant system changes need to be made.

“It’s tough in football when the success of your season is dependent upon on a single playoff game. I would say however that the consensus within the coaching staff is that the team underperformed. I don’t believe there will be major changes made to the defensive system… Knox has been a coach in this league for a long time, and his systems have proven to work.”

Daly will continue his career as a Hamilton Tiger-Cat next season, while also serving as defensive assistant for the Marauders. Daly has played 49 games with the Tiger-Cats over the past three seasons, recording 53 tackles and four interceptions.

“Coaching is something I love doing, and I would do it for free. If somebody is willing to pay me, I’ll accept that too.”

