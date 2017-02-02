Culinary class act: the V-Spot Downtown dundas cafe and eatery offers a diverse vegan menu and comfortable study spots

By: Adrianna Michell

What it is

The V-Spot Vegan Café & Eatery is like the cool vegan mom on the block, and they’re bringing delicious ethical eats to Hamilton one wrap at a time.

You’ve probably already seen the V-Spot on your Instagram feed without even realizing it. Their vegan dishes are a treat for the eye and the stomach. Serving smoothies, wraps and bowls the V-Spot is ideal for lunch with friends or a study date.

How to get there from Westdale/Ainslie Wood

Grab the next 52 bus at Main and Emerson Get off at King at Ogilvie and walk west along King to Miller’s Lane. Make a left onto Miller’s; the V-Spot will be on your right on the next block.

How much

Prices range from $4 to $15, the cheapest option being the Three Bean Chilli. Beverages range from $2.75 to $6.50.

What to get

Their fresh mango-avocado spring rolls are perfect for a lighter, refreshing meal.

During the colder months try their spiced garbanzo and coconut stew—it’s as sweet and savoury as it is satisfying. For the best deal, however, get the pizza of the day with a side salad or fries. It will fill you up for only $10; the toppings change with the day, but you can count on something delicious.

As a caffeine lover, I’d be remiss if I didn’t recommend getting a coffee to wash it all down. Every cup is made with fair trade locally roasted Relay coffee.

Why it’s great

The V-Spot’s atmosphere is warm and inviting, and their staff are friendly and passionate about ethical eating.

It’s a place in which you can truly feel at home, especially considering it is a house to café convert. As soon as you enter through the family home façade, you are welcomed to a calm space perfect for studying or catching up with friends. The back porch during the warmer months offers a back-yard barbeque vibe for every visiting patron, with the quiet bustle of Dundas as the soundtrack.

The décor and food are equally Instagram-able, with flowers usually on the tables and plenty of light to brighten up your day.

As long as you enjoy good food and good company, the V-Spot is the place to be.

I’ve brought my non-vegan mom and non-vegan friend to the V-Spot, and they both enjoyed their meals. Bring your coffee date, visiting parents, friends—vegan and non-vegan alike.

Comments