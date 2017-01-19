Buck-wild McMaster men’s volleyball defeat our American neighbours

The Mac Men kicked off the new year by going head to head with some stiff US competition, including defending their win against the reigning NCAA national champions Ohio State. Here’s why you should add “swept the buckeyes” to your list of McMaster bragging rights.

I don’t know how to put this, but they are kind of a big deal.

It seems like Ron Burgundy had it right on Dec. 30, when the ball hit the floor for the final time, handing the Marauders a 32-30 win in the final point of a three set stunner over Ohio State.

It was team captain and fourth-year veteran Brandon Koppers who laid the final hit of the night, just one of his four kills and six aces in the contest. But for Koppers, the chance to play on a greater stage was just as sweet.

“It was amazing,” said Koppers. “Playing in front of a crowd that was that packed… I don’t think we’ve ever sold out our crowd before. I know nationals we came close, but I think that was a first.”

So what was all the fuss about anyways?

Close to 2,000 fans were in attendance, not including the extra spectators without tickets cheering from the mezzanine. Ohio State was making headlines already with a No. 1 national ranking and a 28 game win streak in league play, extending to before their national title. Even the name resonates with fans. Ohio State as a brand is responsible for generating over $160 million in Athletics revenue annually, primarily thanks to tickets sales, licensing and sponsor contributions.

“Ohio State as a name, is popular. People understand it,” said McMaster head coach Dave Preston. “They are familiar with it because of the promotional machine that is the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Even if you weren’t a volleyball fan, you have heard of [them].”

It also just so happened that Ohio State as a school was gearing up for a NCAA playoff football run against Clemson, and Canada’s World Junior Hockey team was set to square off against the USA, fueling the fire of another classic Canada versus USA matchup.

“It ended up being an experience for the student-athletes like we never imagined,” said Preston. “It started off just getting ready, and it just morphed into [a whole different game]. It was really neat. “

Marauder fans were eager to see a repeat of last year’s win on home court, a year after McMaster sent shock waves through the volleyball community by upsetting the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. Both teams are sponsored by Nike, who helped promote the event with an exciting social media campaign.

As for the teams’ history, Dave Preston and Ohio State’s Head Coach Pete Hanson have seen a parallel rise in their programs over the last decade. In 2006, McMaster finished third in the Ontario University Athletics division, while Ohio State finished fourth in their Midwest conference, both far cries from the national title runs made in recent years. Preston and Hanson have also sat at the helm of Canada and USA’s junior national teams respectively, extending their their relationship through scrimmages to prepare for international competitive runs.

But why set up such a colligate match between the two teams in the first place? While it was a great experience for the fans, the players are only halfway through a long and grueling season that will see them play two more months of league games before playoffs. They were also coming off a month long hiatus from exams, and will not see any teams from the states for the remainder of the year.

The answer boils down to preparation.

“The entire purpose of those matches is to get everyone ready for the second half of the season… with less competitive cost,” said Preston. “When you play someone in your league and you are trying new systems or tactics… they can see what you are doing and they can game-plan, but with NCAA we don’t see them in the playoffs.”

The same logic applies to the road trip the Mac men took shortly after their win at home, when they travelled to Irvine and Malibu, California to square up against the likes of Concordia and Pepperdine University. Although the Marauders would do battle with 16-hour travel days and ultimately come up short against the west coast competition, the chance to replicate the competitive environment of big games will mean less adjustment come playoff time.

“Personally, I know it helps me prepare for the big games later in the season,” said Koppers. “The amazing thing about those kind of games is that win or lose the cost is pretty much zero. So we are able to play at the intensity, try new things, and try and play at the emotional level.”

“We also [have players] that have been through it… we know how to treat it, how to stay level headed and not get too excited. I think its great for some of the younger guys that maybe haven’t had that feeling yet,” he added.

In a sport where practice dictates performance, McMaster’s preparation on a grand stage should send a clear message to the rest of the OUA. If they are a big deal now, they can only get bigger.

