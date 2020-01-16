Finally, which faculty do YOU think you belong in?

I don’t care what it is so long as it gives me the fix I need

The world makes me far too stressed to EVER be relaxed

Which of the following do you find most relaxing?

Studying on campus? Pfft. You can find me at the nearest café

Are you in the right program?

Congratulations, please accept this admission to the faculty of . . . HUMANITIES You’re loved by everyone for your bright, bubbly personality, and boast truly impressive speed reading abilities. Your level of caffeine consumption is mildly concerning, but we can rest assured that you only drink the highest quality coffee. Your positive outlook on life is what makes us think that you will succeed at whatever you put your mind to. Just try to stay away from math!

Congratulations, please accept this admission to the faculty of . . . SOCIAL SCIENCES People typically confuse you with your humanities counterparts. While you likely know how to easily take charge of the room, you’re probably trying to cope with having four essays due by the end of next week. You are underrated, but don’t worry, we know who’s really at the top of their game 😉

Congratulations, please accept this admission to the faculty of . . . ENGINEERING Y’all work so hard and also party so hard, but the real question is where can the rest of us get those snazzy leather jackets. Are they warm? Most of you wear them during the winter time but do they truly provide you with enough insulation as you walk from JHE to BSB and back?

Congratulations, please accept this admission to the faculty of . . . Health Science Okay, we were all thinking it. Y’all are wild and that’s exactly why we love you. You’re humerus, hip, and know how to be an osteoblast! Make sure to get some rest because you’ll be bone tired by the end of the semester if you don’t.

Congratulations, please accept this admission to the faculty of . . . Science SCIENCE RULES and you do too. This path can take you through the cosmos, tributaries, loamy soil and anything else with an ionic or covalent bond. You’re able to see the interactions between matter and hypothesize the best course of action. My only advice to you, don’t be afraid to keep your head in the cirrostratus clouds and keep dreaming. Anything is possible when you put your mind to it.